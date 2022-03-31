L’Classroom of the Senate confirms the trust to Government on Ukraine decree with 214 votes in favor, 35 against and no abstentions. The provision is definitively approved: it provides for measures for thereception of refugees and disposes thedispatch of military equipment to Kiev.

Dl Ukraine: Marcucci, serious vote against and absences of M5s

“It is very worrying and very serious that important institutional officials of the M5S have voted against the Of Ukraineas the President of the Petrocelli Foreign Commissionor we did not participate in the vote, such as the President of the Budget Commission, Pesco“. The Senator Pd Andrea Marcucci.

Dl Ukraine: few absent Senate, 3 M5s, 5 Lega and FI, zero Pd

Few ‘unjustified’ absences from the ranks of the majority in Senate on the occasion of vote of confidence on Ukraine decree. Unlike what happened in the Chamber last April 17, when the first green light was given to the provision, where absences were the most prominent (only 397 deputies present, 392 voters, on mission 78. who did not participate in the vote despite not being in mission 22 of Forza Italia, 37 of the Lega, 28 of M5s, 21 of the Pd, 23 of the Mixed), to Madama palace there are few who are not participating in the vote but not on mission or in dismissal. There are 249 voters and voters. I’m alone 3 absent from the 5-star Movement (another 8 pentastellated senators absent ‘justified’ because they are on a mission or are on leave), 5 of the League (10 Northern League senators on mission or leave), 5 of Forza Italia (12 on mission or leave), no absence for the Democratic Party (3 senators on mission or dismissal), no absence even among the Iv ranks (4 on mission or leave). This is the result of the voting records at Palazzo Madama. THE three senators of the 5-star Movement who did not participate in the vote of confidence on the Ukraine decree and who are not included in the list of parliamentarians on mission or leave, scrolling through the official records of the vote, are Alberto Airola, Gianluca Ferrara and Daniele Pesco. On the other hand, several M5s senators who, despite being on a mission or dismissal, then participated in the vote. Always from voting records, on 73 M5s senators 62 voted for confidence, 8 on mission and 3 absent; on 63 Northern League senators 48 took part in the vote, 10 on mission and 5 absent not in the list of those on a mission (Augussori, Bagnai, Mollame, Siri, Sudano); of the 51 senators from FI 34 voted, 12 the Azzurri on a mission and 5 absent not on the list of those on mission or leave. In the row of the Pd, out of 39 senators 36 voted, 3 are on mission or leave, no ‘unjustified’ absentee, ditto for Iv: on 15 senators 11 voted, 4 on mission or leavezero absent ‘without justification’.

Dl Ukraine: M5s, confident confidence ok, no forcing on 2% defense

“The choices” on military spending “must be shared without escaping forward and without forcing. What would have happened without our strenuous resistance? M5salways defending citizens and the country, in this case from those who, exploiting the emotional wave of an ongoing war, were trying to pursue interests that have to do with the profits of the military industry “. He said this in the Senate Chamber there group leader M5s Mariolina Castellonein a statement by vote on trust placed by the government on the Ukraine decree. The president of the pentastellati senators reiterates her “satisfaction with the words of Minister Guerini who, after having said that the increase to 2% by 2024, now speaks of a progressive and gainful increase in military spending by around 2028, meeting our requests”. Castellone remembers M5s’ painful choice “to say yes to sending weaponsbut “it was a moral choice not to leave the Ukrainian people alone”, nevertheless “we are worried that these weapons could end up in the wrong hands and so we ask the government to be vigilant”.

Dl Ukraine: League, good weapons but important conversation with Putin

“The Italian government has a duty to lend all the necessary help to the Ukrainian people, military aid including, even respecting the Atlantic pact“. So the League leader in the Senate Massimiliano Romeospeaking in the Chamber on Ukraine decree, clarifying that his party is “in favor of the measure and in favor of trust”. “It is right to respect international commitments, a common European defense is necessary, as a deterrent effect League, at the same time, unlike others, he asked for moderate tones because the world is walking on a thin red line, which can lead us towards an escalation of the conflict and a third world war. So: dose well the words you say and be very careful about the actions you want to undertake “, he continued.” Let’s go back to our natural bed: that of diplomacy. We want to see an Italy that is at the forefront of the diplomatic front and we are happy that the president Dragons and the government have taken this initiative: the phone call with Zelensky but also with Putin it was important, the premier said ‘We want to talk about peace’ “, he argued.” The goal is negotiation. That the government does what it is right to do, which is contained in this decree, but that it pushes its “diplomatic action,” he continued, as well as “it is right to help the refugees who for the most part are women and children. running away from bombs“. “How League we asked and obtained – he concluded – that the state will bear the full costs of unaccompanied minors “.