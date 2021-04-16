Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad*

The size and timing of the launch of the “100 million meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirms the human dimension that has become a prevalent culture in the Emirati society.

It is considered the largest in size of its kind in the region, and will cover many countries .. As for the timing, it is not better than the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of giving and selflessness, and it also comes at a time when vulnerable groups are affected by the Corona pandemic.

We have learned from the late founder and leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, that giving and helping others is the message of the people of the Emirates for humanity, and it is a sublime message that has been passed down through generations until it has become a habit that the Emirati people haunt.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, establishes the values ​​of goodness, love and giving through his great initiatives that plant hope in needy peoples. The tender campaigns launched by His Highness from time to time confirm a great human dimension for this exceptional leader who has practiced goodness and generosity, so he selflessly loves that the reward reaches all his people. The concept of the “united home” implanted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is a reflection of the principles of community participation and national cohesion.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign, the largest in the region, to feed food, in its various dimensions, will contribute to alleviating the severity of the pandemic in the 20 countries covered by the campaign, and sowing smiles and optimism in these societies.

The efficiency of its implementation is enhanced by the state’s infrastructure related to logistical support services and supply chains, which is reflected in efficiency and speed in reaching places of need. All of this is supported by national strategies that ensure the achievement of the desired goals. Promoting humanitarian work in this holy month is an integral part of the culture of the UAE society, which loves good for all without regard to races and lineages. This campaign and generous initiative carries many messages, and among these messages is sending 100 million messages of love and goodness from the Emirates to every person living in these countries covered by the high honor. Promoting safety and security and building cohesive economic societies free of conflicts and disputes are the supreme messages. The geographical boundaries of this campaign include the large Arab world, so that the Arabs remain an essential part of the initiatives of the United Arab Emirates, where the fate is common and the goal is one. There is an important strategic dimension to this initiative, which is the development of minds by providing food to achieve well-being and health, and building minds contributes to the development and development of these societies.

* Academic researcher