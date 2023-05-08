A group of people meet at the command of the Republican Party, awaiting the results of the elections for Constitutional Councillors, in Santiago, Chile. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

The results of this election for the Constitutional Council, which will have to draft a new Constitution that will be put to the vote in December, has turned the Chilean political scene upside down. It is the first election with automatic registration and compulsory voting since the return to democracy in 1990 and the new pockets of voters have opted for a new political force, that of the far-right Republican Party, led by José Antonio Kast. It is the second attempt by the South American country to change its Fundamental Charter of 1980, after the resounding triumph of those who rejected the previous proposal last September by 62%. With 90% of the votes counted, the big surprise has been the drag of the Republicans, the participation over 80% and the large number of null votes, which reached 16.9% at the national level. In the referendum on the last constituent project, they represented 1.64%.

The ‘tsunami’ of the extreme right

The far-right Republican Party, which has never wanted to change the Constitution, takes control of the Constituent Council with 35.48% of the votes, which would leave it with 22 of the 50 seats. Although a good performance was projected in this election –in line with the result of the September plebiscite–, the surprise was the wide distance that it took from the other four competing political forces.

The party founded in 2019 has spread its influence rapidly with a discourse based on order, immigration and the economy. Kast was the candidate with the most votes in the first presidential round of 2021, but Gabriel Boric defeated him in the second round. Among the elements that have promoted this phenomenon is the change from the binomial electoral system to a proportional one in 2017 and the moderation of the traditional right, which has tried to shake off the legacy of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

The Republicans did not sign the agreement for a second constitutional attempt last December, so it is not clear what they will do in the council, since they defend the current Constitution, marked by a strong subsidiary state.

The traditional right, stressed

The bloc of traditional right-wing parties have been overtaken for the first time by the Republican Party. National Renewal, the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) and Evópoli have jointly obtained 21.14% of the votes, which would reach 11 directors. None even reaches 10%, so the Republican Party triples each of these formations.

Unlike the position of the ultra-conservatives, the Chile Vamos block – the one that supported the two governments of Sebastián Piñera – has defended the need to change the Constitution. In the exit plebiscite last September they called to reject the text under the promise of drafting one that would unite the country, in a promise that they kept.

With the results of this Sunday, the traditional right will be highly stressed when it comes to negotiating. It is not clear if his advisors will opt to join the positions of the Republican Party or if, on the contrary, they will continue pushing to maintain their identity.

The united right takes control of the council

The advisers of the Republican Party, from the extreme right, added to those of Chile Vamos, from the traditional right, achieve the three-fifths of the Constituent Council necessary to approve regulations: with 56% –a historic percentage for the right–, they would stay with 33 councilors of the 50. In the case of working together within the body, something that is not evident, they would not need to negotiate with the ruling party and could write the Constitution in their own way.

The setback of the Boric government

In September, those who wanted to approve the proposed new Constitution reached 38%, in a resounding defeat. La Moneda, which opted for the text of the convention, thought of 38% as a minimum floor for this Sunday. Today, however, the official list only reached 28.45%. If we add the 8.97% support obtained by the center-left list –Todo por Chile, which no adviser would obtain– they reach a total of 37.42%. It is a setback compared to September, although, on the other hand, it shows that the Government has a tough electoral floor, despite the difficult 15-month mandate.

The left will face one of its historical flags with difficulty: the consolidation of a social State and that rights such as education and health are enshrined and guaranteed constitutionally, not in the priority hands of the market.

The official lists do not achieve the power of veto

Progressivism presented itself to the election with a list made up of the Communist Party, the Broad Front and the Socialist Parties, while the PPD party of former President Ricardo Lagos and the current Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, decided to compete in a joint bloc with the traditional Radical Party and the Christian Democracy, which is not part of the Government. The bet did not work out: the PPD’s Todo por Chile list failed to get councilors. Therefore, the lists linked to the Government are left with the 17 official seats, far from the 21 necessary to have veto power within the body.

The People’s Party, deflated

It was expected to be one of the surprises of this election. Electoral experts such as Pepe Auth estimated that the populist group would obtain between three and five directors, while its leader Franco Parisi, former presidential candidate of this populist formation, estimated that they would obtain between three and seven seats. They only achieved 5.4% of the vote and did not win any seats.

His supposed strongholds, the northern regions of Chile – where Parisi obtained a national majority in Antofagasta in the first presidential round and second place in Arica and Tarapacá – changed his vote. Something that, in any case, had already happened in the last presidential election, when Boric led the preferences of those regions.

With this result, the People’s Party is off the political map of the Constituent Council. Parisi, meanwhile, left Chilean territory in the afternoon, heading to the United States, where he has resided since 2021.