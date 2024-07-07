France: Gauche wins, RN third; government risk

The barrage has paid off. The left-wing New Popular Front has obtained an unexpected victory in the second round of the French elections, bringing about 200 deputies to the National Assembly according to an average of the various projections. The Macronian bloc has recovered ground, winning between 160 and 170 seats, while the far-right National Rally, which the polls the day before had indicated was largely in the lead with the possibility of obtaining an absolute majority, has stopped at between 134 and 150 seats.

The victory of the left is clear and supporters celebrate almost in disbelief. However, the lack of an absolute majority in the Assembly leaves the country in a situation of uncertainty, with the government risk that will be played out in the coming days. Macron is not making any statements for now and is taking his time. His entourage has announced that “the president will make his decisions when the composition of the Assembly is final”. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will submit his resignation tomorrow and will remain in Matignon only to manage current affairs.

With the count still underway, different positions are emerging among the leaders of the forces that have acted as a barrier against the advance of the far right. The leader of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the main formation of the Popular Front according to projections, refuses a government coalition with Macron’s centrists: “The will of the people must be rigorously respected. No agreement would be acceptable. The defeat of Macron and his coalition is clearly confirmed, the president must recognize his defeat and ask the New Popular Front to govern”. However, the more moderate components of the left are more open to dialogue with the Macronists: for the socialist leader Olivier Faure, “a coalition is necessary”, “the New Popular Front must take charge of this new page in our history”. The leader of the moderate left, Raphael Glucksmann, also shares this message: “We have stopped the right but now we must behave like adults”.

Signals from the center exclude a government alliance with Mélenchon’s left: the secretary of Ensemble, Macron’s party, Stephan Séjourné, rules out a dialogue with the Insoumise. Edouard Philippe, former prime minister and leader of Horizons, accepts the idea of ​​an alliance but excluding the extreme wings, therefore RN on the right and France Insoumise on the left.

Disappointment on the far right front, which, after the success of the first round, felt close to the historic result of obtaining a majority in Parliament and leading the country. “The alliance of dishonor and Macron’s electoral agreements with the far left have won,” says Jordan Bardella, who speaks of an “unnatural alliance.” At the RN headquarters, which empties after a few hours, Bardella tries to encourage his supporters by adding that “tonight everything begins, an old world has fallen and nothing can stop a people who have begun to hope again.” Marine Le Pen also launches the same message: “The tide is rising. This time it has not risen enough, but it continues to rise. Our victory is only postponed.”