Moise Kean back in power is a story of consistency and tremendous pride. A market operation not too distant in time (August 2021), a precise request from Max Allegri when the doors for other offensive ideas were barred. The desire to bring home a class of 2000 who had grown up at Juve before choosing some solutions away from home, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton, for a very simple reason. The same that leads to the famous pride: when Kean understands, he senses, that he is one too many, he raises his arm, summons his agent (Raiola group) and asks to leave.