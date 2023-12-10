The four projects that the regional government plans to relaunch will have a cost of more than 1,000 euros. They are being updated already at the expense of the necessary financing. They have been pending for more than 12 years, when the tap on large investments in regional infrastructure was turned off; a cut that was parallel to the mortgages that the Community had to assume to pay for the regional airport after terminating the contract with the previous concessionaire; to face the lease of the Escombreras desalination plant; and to pay the corresponding part of the underground works in Murcia. These are commitments that have cost around 500 million euros so far.

The largest project is the interior corridor with Andalusia, which aims to link the Altiplano and Cartagena-Albacete highways (A-30 and A-33) with Baza (A-92). The Andalusian Government has committed to developing its sections, indicate sources from the Murcian Executive. This corridor will improve connectivity with the bordering regions of Andalusia and the Valencian Community. This new itinerary through the interior, parallel to that of the A-7, recovers the historical route connecting the Region with Andalusia through Caravaca de la Cruz, Puebla de Don Fadrique and Baza, and serves as an alternative in the interior to traffic long-distance buses heading towards the French border.

The Ministry of Development analyzed the social and economic benefits of the infrastructure, which revealed its high potential and great profitability for the Region of Murcia, which would amount to around 3,000 million euros of social benefits in a period of 20 years from its implementation. March. Added to this is a reduction in emissions of 1,273,008 tons of carbon dioxide in said period. Likewise, the traffic study showed that this axis would assume a leading role in the movements of millions of vehicles at the end of the year. It would absorb, with today's data, a traffic of 8,409 vehicles per day, of which 1,682 would be heavy (20%). The majority would be taken off the A-7, reducing the continuous traffic jams on the West Ring Road, especially at the University of Murcia junction.

Mazarrón and the Port



The unfolding of the road that connects Mazarrón with the Port, from the Las Moreras intersection to the El Alamillo roundabout, will be almost ten kilometers long. The Ministry plans to eliminate the bottlenecks that occur on the current route, which is one of the most congested on the conventional network, with six million vehicles per year. In January, the informative study and the beginning of the environmental procedure for a work with four sections that will cost 60 million euros were approved.

However, we will have to wait until the end of this term for the machines to be seen working. For next year, the Ministry of Development has only budgeted 100,000 euros. It is a project that has been going on for many years and has not yet seen the light of day.

Lorca-Caravaca, 500 million



It is another infrastructure pending since the beginning of the century for a 54.8 kilometer route. The objective is to structure the western regions of the Region and meet the demands of businessmen and citizens. A contract was put out to tender to update the information study and define the layout options. It has a cost of more than 500 million euros, which could be put out to tender within three or four years if all the procedures progress at a good pace.

On the other hand, on the so-called 'terrace highway', the remaining section between Zeneta and Santomera has practically completed the projects for the first two sections. According to the Community, the Ministry must transfer the credits to undertake the works “against the amount owed that has not been paid to date.” It would be at least 50 million euros from the 2017 protocol.