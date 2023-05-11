Francesca wants to make sure Alessia and Jimmy lead a responsible sex life, in “There’s Room in the Bottom”. For this reason, she not only paid for several sessions to educate herself on the subject with the Doctor Cross, Rather, he even dared to give young Gonzales a strip of condoms in order to prevent an unwanted pregnancy. And it is that, despite all the problems they went through, finally the couple could not resist the distance anymore and decided to give themselves one last chance to resume the romance they had. Now, fans believe that young people will take the next step and they will use the present of ‘Noni’.

Will Jimmy and Alessia be parents?

It seems that Gigio Aranda does not want to repeat the Grace and Nicholas formula, At least not for now. It turns out that both the young Gonzales and Miss Montalbán have shown some responsibility beyond the sexual tension that may exist between the two. With their new sex education classes, it seems that the couple will not ignore the gift that “Noni” gave them.

In the last episode of “AFHS”, Jimmy confessed to Alessia about the strip of condoms he received from Francesca when he left her house perfumed. The curious thing is that when he told her this curious anecdote, she gave him a hint with a peculiar look: “Come on?”. To this, she replied: “Where?”, laughing. “No, to another place,” the young man clarified.

It should be noted that the couple already had their first sexual encounter, in which Jimmy had some difficulties, because it was his first time. Therefore, it is still in doubt if they will be sexually active soon or will take a while before taking that step again.

Where can I see “Al fondo hay sitio” complete?

“At the bottom there is room” can be seen from the first season to the current one only through a subscription to America TVGO. Although the episodes are uploaded to their YouTube channel divided into two parts, only on the América TV streaming platform will you be able to access the complete list, without ads and to enjoy it in the order you want.

