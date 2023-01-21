The former prosecutor of Nayarit, Edgar Veytia, “El Diablo”, and the former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna. RR SS/AP

Photographs with senior White House officials, a ban on talking about alien conspiracy theories, and several names of drug traffickers willing to confess to everything in court. These are some of the keys around the new evidence that will be presented in New York during the trial against Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico. The last document signed by Judge Brian Cogan advances details hitherto unknown about what can be expected from the judicial process and has even disconcerting passages when establishing the rules in the legal strategies of both parties.

The trial against García Luna is advancing in the United States with its sights set on the initial arguments hearing scheduled for next Monday and with a forecast of political storm in Mexico during the eight weeks that the process is expected to last. It is the highest-profile case against a Mexican official in history and a cause that goes through the governments of three presidents: Vicente Fox (2000-2006), Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018). He sits in the dock of the accused the war against drugs and almost two decades of suspicions about the collusion of the authorities with the largest criminal cartels.

The former head of the Federal Police, however, also collaborated closely with the US authorities. He worked side by side with the DEA and the Department of Homeland Security, had meetings with secretaries of state and presidential hopefuls, received funds from Washington to shore up the security apparatus of the Latin American country. Prosecutors have been very careful that the trial does not cause collateral damage in the political arena on this side of the border. It’s the exact opposite for defense. García Luna’s lawyers want to cast doubt on the jury that will have the future of their client in their hands: How is it possible that this person can be accused of collaborating with the cartels if he had a close working relationship with the high command of USA? There will be two versions on a collision course. The defense maintains that García Luna is a politician. The Prosecutor’s Office affirms that he is a drug dealer.

The judge allowed the former official to show jurors five photographs at the opening hearing with US politicians. On the list of people who interacted with García Luna is former President Barack Obama; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former Republican presidential candidate John McCain; three former directors of the CIA, heads of the FBI and the DEA, among others.

Genaro García Luna with Carlos Pascual, former US ambassador to Mexico on Wednesday, November 24, 2010. Alexandre Meneghini (AP)

It was a victory, however, partial for the defense. The judge prevented him from presenting positive comments and compliments that were made to him during his management. “These are opinions made by government officials in political circumstances,” said Cogan, the same one who sentenced Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán in July 2019, to dismiss them as evidence. García Luna will also not be able to refer to the case against General Salvador Cienfuegos, Peña Nieto’s Secretary of Defense, who was arrested in the US in October 2020 and shortly after exonerated in Mexico. His lawyers wanted to speak of the fiasco of the release of Cienfuegos as an example of “selective prosecution” and that the accusations stem from a witch hunt.

“We’re coming for you”

The judicial document also reveals some names that appear on the list of more than 70 collaborating witnesses of the Prosecutor’s Office. Édgar Veytia, the former prosecutor of the Mexican state of Nayarit, is one of them. known as The devil either The beast, Veytia was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after the ruling of the Eastern District Court of New York, the same one where García Luna is being prosecuted. “Neither the leaders of the Mexican cartels nor the corrupt officials who supported them should sleep easy tonight. Let’s go for you”, reads the statement from the US authorities when the former prosecutor was sentenced in September 2019.

Sergio Villarreal The big one It is another name that has been uncovered. Villarreal, a former Federal Police agent who is over seven feet tall, was arrested in Mexico in September 2010 and extradited to the United States six months before Calderón ended his presidency. He was accused of collaborating with the Sinaloa Cartel, the same criminal group with which García Luna is linked, but he also colluded with Los Zetas, the Gulf Cartel and the Juárez Cartel.

There is a long list of drug traffickers linked to El Chapo. Jesus King Zambada, younger brother of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael the may Zambada, is willing to point the finger at García Luna again to aspire to a reduced prison sentence. Zambada was a key witness in the trial against Joaquín Guzmán and his statements focused on the corruption pacts with the authorities. The King said that he gave millionaire bribes to García Luna, an accusation that is repeated several times in the writings of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Called to repeat on the stand is also Alex Cifuentes, a Colombian drug lord who has been referred to before as El Chapo’s right-hand man. The defense questioned whether Cifuentes was a competent witness because, apparently, he has “heterodox” beliefs about the existence of extraterrestrials and conspiracy theories, but the judge stopped them cold. “Ask questions about Aliens and the illuminati it would distract the jury, it would confuse the merits of the case and it would be a waste of time,” Cogan said.

Another defense strategy to discredit cooperating witnesses is to argue that one of them allegedly committed acts of cannibalism. Cogan objected under an argument similar to the Cifuentes case. “The marginal probative value of this fact [el canibalismo] is substantially less than the incendiary nature of the conduct mentioned,” the judge said. García Luna’s lawyers will also not be able to question the credibility of witnesses for previous accusations of sexual abuse and harassment or sexist violence.

The deck of possible witnesses that emerge from the document is completed with profiles such as Francisco Cañedo Zavaleta, former delegate of the Federal Investigation Agency, which García Luna directed during the Fox government. If it is confirmed that he will take the stand, it is anticipated that, in addition After putting his role in the Calderón Administration under the microscope, his performance during other terms will be scrutinized. Mention is also made of drug lords who were part of the Arreola Cartel, a relatively minor group led by three brothers who, nonetheless, became priority targets for the DEA two decades ago. As there are dozens of witnesses, it is most likely that not all of them will be summoned to testify in the two months that the trial lasts.

The parties have rested this Friday. Judge Cogan does not work this day or the weekend and will only lead daily sessions Monday through Thursday. Next week begins with the opening arguments: the first opportunity for the prosecutors and the defense to move and convince the 12 jurors.

