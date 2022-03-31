The new technical regulations introduced this year in Formula 1 have made the cars much harder to drive for all the participating drivers, so much so that the latter were required to have a different physical preparation than what they were used to until 2021: the ground effect, the possibility of engaging in duels and overtaking by recovering more ground in the wake and, as discovered only on the occasion of the pre-season tests, other effects such as porpoising, have in fact generated greater physical stress for all the riders, who really appeared more tired and tried especially after the races. In this sense, the witnesses of these changes were Kevin Magnussen and George Russell: while the Dane of Haas admitted to having problems with his neck, the British of Mercedes remarked that he had played his hardest test of his career. , both at the last Saudi Arabian GP.

One aspect, the one linked to the greater difficulty on physical endurance compared to previous years, which is particularly favorable to a former driver like David Coulthard. The Scot, intervened on the podcast F1 Nationin fact, underlined this change, considering it as an additional challenge to those already present in the struggles for top positions: “It all sounds very challenging – commented – there isn’t much room for error, but that’s part of the Formula 1 challenge. What I liked is seeing all the riders quite exhausted in the end. For so long, in the hybrid era, they weren’t sweating even at the end of the grand prix. This is not to take away their abilities, but it has been for a long part of that era. Now we are back to hard, fast racing where cars are pushed to the limit. All of this is fantastic for me ”.