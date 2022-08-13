The animals of the Sfattoria (140 between pigs and wild boars) are “safe” for sure until September 14. “The Lazio TAR – announces the association – has in fact accepted the request for suspension of the culling of the ASL Roma 1 and has set for 14 September the date of the hearing to investigate the matter, ordering the ASL to deposit other documents “.

A first important result for the volunteers of the Sfattoria and the people who are supporting them (about 200) who just today announced the start of an extreme protest: the hunger strike. The hopes of the volunteers who look after the animals and of the many who have also physically joined them in these days, seemed to have been shattered yesterday after the document released by the extraordinary commissioner for swine fever, Angelo Ferrari: “The request not to proceed with the slaughter of the pigs in question, also taking into account the lack and inadequacy of the biosecurity measures as communicated by ASL Roma 1 ».

Accusation, however, repeatedly rejected by the Sfattoria whose representatives explain that among the security measures there is also a very solid double fence with two corridors that prevents contact between their animals and potentially infected external ones. But the decision of the TAR reverses the situation once again: the animals are safe for now.

In the meantime, demonstrations of solidarity are multiplying and some, according to the association, participate by renouncing their holidays. And the collection of signatures goes on on change.org which travels shipped to 200,000 signatures (185,773 signed), among the top 50 in the history of Change.org in Italy.

