A vase that transforms a room with its colour, a candle that creates ambiance or plates that encourage more enjoyment of the meal. These pieces can help liven up the last days of summer.
Enjoying the ‘dolce vita’. To evoke seaside holidays on the Italian coast without leaving home. Bamboo waitress trolley by KATIRA; raffia trivet by IKEA; champagne glass and wine decanter, both made from Murano glass, by DOLCE & GABBANA; fish-shaped bottle opener by ARKET; and round metal and red translucent plastic tray by MAISONS DU MONDE.
On a Mediterranean island. Natural fibres take the lead, emphasising contact with the environment. Linen curtain by MANGO; Storsele armchair in hand-woven rattan by IKEA; handmade vase made of natural fibres by STUDIO ERHART; Ibiza Bohemia book, published by Assouline, sold at WOW Concept Store; and beach towel by CELINE.
Afternoons under the fig tree. Slow days but with guaranteed entertainment. Joe solitaire board game, by ARMANI CASA; Ovum clay jug, for sale at LA OFICIAL; Murano glass tumbler by AQUAZZURA; snail-shaped bowl by ARKET; Padova serving fork and spoon, from the ELSA PERETTI collection for TIFFANY & CO.; striped cotton tablecloth by ZARA HOME; folding yellow steel garden chair, by MAISONS DU MONDE, and outdoor rug by THE MASIE.
With Atlantic airs. Striped floor cushion from THE MASIE; cotton sarong as a tablecloth from ARKET; striped placemats and ceramic jug, all from KAVE HOME; LV By The Pool bowl from LOUIS VUITTON; camping cutlery set from ZARA HOME; scented candle from LOEWE PERFUMES; seashell-shaped salt and pepper shakers, sold at LA OFICIAL, and a striped plate from MANGO.
In the cool of the patio. To withstand the summer heat, read books such as Atlas de Sonidos Distancias (Menguantes), a guide in which Víctor Terrazas invites you to travel following different melodies, from Hawaii to Iceland. Along with the book, a dolomite vase with a striped design from THE MASIE; a woven wicker bottle-carrying basket with leather handles and a set of glasses, all from HERMÈS; a bottle of Aire rosé wine from PROTOS, and a folding garden table in terracotta-coloured steel from MAISONS DU MONDE.
