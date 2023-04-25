From the street to the Stage 2023: the previews (competitors, cast, guests) of the fifth episode

Tonight, Tuesday 25 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the fifth episode of Dalla strada al Palco will be broadcast, the second edition of the show conceived by Carlo Conti and hosted by Nek which brings the colorful world of the artists of street who perform and talk about themselves in front of the studio audience and some VIP guests. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews (competitors, cast and guests)

Fifth appointment with “From the street to the stage”, the show hosted by Nek which brings the world of street artists to TV who perform and tell their stories in front of the studio audience and some VIP guests. Two well-known personalities will support the studio audience in choosing the three most beautiful performances of the evening and the selected artists will go directly to the final together with those of the first, second and third episode.

A total of 15 will compete for the award of Best Street Artist in Italy during the decisive episode on Tuesday 2 May.

Last week’s finalists were: Sicilian band Acoustic Vibes Project; the Calabrian singer Ashes, stage name of Serena Ventre; and the Youtube Man, the comic-poetic actor from Lombardy, born Giacomo Occhi. To accompany the artists on stage the band of Maestro Luca Chiaravalli.

The buskers will share their skills related to every form of art with the public, from music to singing, from dance to juggling, and will enchant viewers in a studio that recreates the atmosphere of the most beautiful squares. Each of them, in addition to their talent, brings with them a personal story, sometimes moving, other times eccentric or funny, but which never fails to arouse curiosity and emotion in the listener. All this makes “From the street to the stage” an authentic show and the biggest celebration of street artists on TV.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Road to Stage on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.