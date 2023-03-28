From the street to the Stage 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Dalla strada al Palco 2023, the new edition of the show hosted by Nek on Rai 2? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Tuesday 28 March 2023; the sixth and last Tuesday 2 May 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Tuesday 28 March 2023

Second episode: Tuesday 4 April 2023

Third episode: Tuesday 11 April 2023

Fourth episode: Tuesday 18 April 2023

Fifth episode: Tuesday 25 April 2023

Sixth episode: Tuesday 2 May 2023

Duration

But how long does Dalla strada al stage 2023 last on Rai 2? Each episode will be broadcast from 21.20 to 23.59. The total duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for From the street to the stage 2023, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.