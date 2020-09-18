From street protests to the courts of justice. Teenagers and youth activists against climate change are taking that journey to force governments to be tougher on emissions cuts and not to authorize projects that will further overheat the planet. The last to use the judicial route have been three groups of kids from Mexico, Portugal and Australia. In the latter case, more than a thousand children from 35 countries have already joined a class action lawsuit against the Australian Government filed last week.

“With the covid we have not been able to continue making protests in the street. And we are looking for other ways to combat climate change ”, explains Tom Webster Arbizu by videoconference from Adelaide (Australia). He is 15 years old and for the last 18 months he has been one of the leaders in his country of student strikes for the climate. Now, as in other parts of the world, he has evolved in his strategies and is one of the eight minors, between 13 and 17 years old, who has sued the Australian Minister of the Environment, Sussan Ley, not to authorize the expansion a coal mine in New South Wales located about 300 kilometers from Sydney.

“The government has a duty to protect children and young people from the impacts of climate change,” complains Webster. “And we cannot vote.” Nor, go directly to the Federal Court in which they have filed the claim. 85-year-old nun Marie Brigid Arthur has had to do it on her behalf. “She already has experience representing other groups, such as refugees,” says David Barnden, the attorney for Equity Generation Lawyers, who is handling the case for Webster and her colleagues.

The Vickery mine expansion, owned by Whitehaven Coal Limited, was approved in August by New South Wales authorities, Barnden said. But it must receive the go-ahead from the federal government, whose decision is expected by the end of the month. “We want to stop the approval of this mine and for this case to be a legal precedent to prevent other projects,” says Webster.

“This mine is a symbol of all mining projects in the country,” says Barnden. Australia is one of the largest coal producers in the world. And one of the major consumers: 75% of its electricity is generated with this fuel, responsible for most of the carbon dioxide emissions on the planet. The fires at the beginning of the year that devastated the country put the Government’s support for coal in the spotlight, but permits such as the one for the Vickery mine (which will produce 168 million tons of this fuel in the next 25 years).

The lawsuit filed before the Federal Court synthesizes current scientific knowledge on warming and its relationship with increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which are at levels never recorded in 800,000 years. The letter warns of the consequences that climate change is already having for Australia: “forest fires, floods, droughts, extreme storms …”. But also remember that emissions make the entire planet close to exceeding several dangerous “tipping points”, such as the melting of the Arctic and the permafrost.

Coal exports

The lawsuit has been filed in Australia, but it is open to people from other places joining, explains Webster: “If you are a child under 18 years of age from any part of the world you can join, because climate change has no borders ”. Neither does the coal mined by Australia; the country is one of the world’s largest exporters. 1,150 minors from 34 countries had joined this collective lawsuit until Saturday through the Equity Generation Lawyers page.

“These young people are naturally fed up with their governments not taking the climate crisis seriously,” says Tessa Khan, a lawyer for the NGO Urgenda, about the activists. “It should be a source of shame for us that children have to assume such an important responsibility because adults have not acted,” she adds. The NGO Urgenda led the historic judicial victory against the Dutch Government that forces that Executive to apply tougher greenhouse effect cuts.

Another group of 17 and 23-year-old boys from the Mexican state of Baja California sued their federal government earlier this month to request concrete measures against warming, a case reminiscent of Kelsey Juliana, who has been suing the US Administration since 2015. to commit to strong greenhouse gas cuts.

A similar path is the one undertaken last week by six young Portuguese before the European Court of Human Rights. But this group has denounced 33 countries – all members of the EU and the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine – accusing them of not applying policies tough enough to keep global warming within limits as less catastrophic as possible.

“The objective is to achieve a legally binding decision that requires the 33 defendant countries to adopt the deep and urgent cuts that, according to the UN, are necessary to prevent global warming from exceeding the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees. ”, Says Gerry Liston, lawyer and one of those responsible for GLAN (acronym in English of the Global Legal Action Network), the NGO that helps the six Portuguese boys. If that binding ruling from the European court is achieved, Liston points out, that would help local organizations to push the governments of those 33 countries to put in place stronger measures against the climate crisis.

The “incoherence” of governments

He Urgenda case – which goes back more than five years and was not led by young activists like the most recent ones – is the best-known victory, but lawyer Khan looks back on other green victories in courts in Ireland and Colombia. And remember that right now there are climate change cases open in courts in Germany, France and South Korea. In Spain, several NGOs have long been looking for a way to also go to justice.

“All of these cases, including those recently filed by young people, are trying to expose the inconsistency between the promises that governments make to tackle the climate crisis and their actions,” Khan explains. “Any way is valid now,” says the young Spanish activist Alejandro Quecedo, 18 years old. “The judicial process is a bit slow, but in the courts there have been great ecological victories.”