From the source of Lorca to Cadaqués: seven places to learn about the history of great Spanish characters

Spain is a country where each town and city has a history to tell. From cities full of life to small rural enclaves, the footprints of kings, writers, conquerors, artists and many others are present in each street and square.

We propose to follow the steps of seven characters that marked the history of the country, visiting the places where they left an indelible mark. Prepare to know Alcalá de Henares, Trujillo, Cadaqués, Madrigal de las Altas Torres, Source Cowgirls, SOS of the Catholic King and Ávila through his most illustrious neighbors.