ISCO has not been included by Luis de la FuenteNational Football coach, on the list of summoned Spain for the double commitment in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League that faces the Netherlands. The return of Real Betis footballer has not occurred despite his outstanding performance moment since he accumulates eight goals and two assists in 18 games played this season after overcoming a serious injury that kept him away from the game land from April to December. Nor is the Diego Llorente Betic Central, which also had options among the 27 source. The national coach has quoted Raúl Asencio, of Real Madrid, despite the casualties of Laporte, Vivian and Pau Torres.

Isco has scored five goals in the last five Betis matches, including the double shift against the Vitoria de Guimaraes which has given access to the quarterfinals of the conference to the Verdiblancos and the winter double before the Getafe. De la Fuente has called Pedri, Zubimendi, Casadó, Fabián and Mikel Merino.

His return to the national team made sense but has been frustrated six years after his last call, which occurred on June 10, 2019 with Robert Moreno in a classification match against Sweden for the Eurocup 2020. He had debuted on February 6, 2013 against Uruguay by Vicente del Bosque. His best moments lived them with Julen Lopetegui. Between one meeting and another has played 38 with the absolute national team celebrating twelve targets and giving six assists. He played the 2018 World Cup. He had previously been champion of U21 Europe with the Spanish team. However, De la Fuente has considered other players ahead.

It was already close to being summoned Isco for the Eurocup 2024 But his injury to Las Palmas prevented him from being finally in a relationship in which he also then took his place. And now Isco has been cited either.









Isco had claimed a site in the selection with his actions and statements, pointing out last night in Guimaraes that “whenever they ask me, I tell me very excitedly, but there is a lot of competition in all positions.”

In this way Isco will face more rested in the break with Betis the Derbi Before Sevilla on Sunday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín stadium.