03/03/2025



Updated at 7:28 p.m.





The national coach, Luis de la FuentE, it has taken just a few minutes to appear publicly at noon this Monday at the rate of a sporting event and the media have asked him what is true about the news that Isco is part of the prelist for the quarterfinals that Spain must face in the League of Nations that has been confirmed by this newspaper, given the enormous level shown by the verdiblanco midfielder.

Taking advantage of the context of the presentation of the Nominated for the 2025 Laureus Awards, de la Fuente has publicly recognized that the aforementioned Betis media follow closely, which Last year’s Eurocup was lost due to an injury And that he is now at the gates of returning to a call with the Spanish team years after his latest commitment in official competition, at the rate of the great state of the one who now presumes.

Asked precisely for the best player of the Betis season, De la Fuente maintained that he has been present when sending the prelist of 50 soccer players from which his definitive citation will be released for the two duels before the Netherlands on March 20 and 23. «Isco has always been in my head, even when he has been injured. You already know that I have the healthy habit of talking to the players, especially when they are injured, and now is in a great moment«, Commented the Riojan coach.

In that same sense, the head of the absolute selection valued that in football, as has been seen with Isco, «there are setbacks, There are injuries, it is the misfortune of footballbut we have to be dealing with it and overcoming these setbacks, having the fortune that in Spain there are such good players and so many to be able to choose that they make it very easy, ”he said.