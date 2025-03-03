03/03/2025



The Nominated for the 2025 laureus awards are presented in Madrid, in which the 25th anniversary is commemorated and sport is breathed at the headquarters of the Community of Madrid, but with a derby between Real Madrid and Atlético In treasury and especially in the Champions League, this Tuesday, March 4, there was also a certain air of electricity that these clashes always awaken. And with three guests at the ceremony such as Luis de la Fuente, Fabio Capello and Enrique Cerezo, there was interest in knowing how they lived these hours before duel.

The national coach was correct, without wanting to tip the balance towards either team, he dedicated himself to assessing the good condition of the two teams. «We are going to see a great show. I am a great fan and a football lover and I hope there is a show high and worthy of the game that means.

Of the source He also dedicated a few seconds to talk about that next call that he will offer in just ten days, but the cards are still saved to conscience the list. «Options have all players. We are at a critical moment because at the last minute there can always be setbacks such as injuries, but all good national players have open doors to enter the selection ». He pointed out that both Asencio and Isco have their options. «Isco has always been [en su cabeza] Even when you have been injured. I have the healthy habit of talking to the players also when they are injured, which is a complicated moment. And now it is in a great moment. There are so many good players to choose from that they make it easy for me ».

In that difficulty he moved too Fabio Capellobut what the Italian points out on this day of sport is the ability of Carlo Ancelotti to handle a costume like Real Madrid. «Ancelotti is the best coach in the world because he knows how to drive the team, he knows football, he knows how to put the players in the field and has sacrifice. He has helped Kylian Mbappé a lot and is a merit. The most important thing of the coach is to understand what you have and know where you want to go and if you do not understand it, it is a failure and Ancelotti understands it perfectly ». He had words of praise towards the French player, who said he had cost him three months to understand what it was to play in Real Madrid: “Many people have criticized it, but they have not understood anything and have said nonsense and now it is seen that he is an extraordinary player and a very high level.”









Regarding the derby, the former coach indicated that the white team has an experience in European competitions that can help this Tuesday’s party, but that Atlético has a Cholo to read the meetings very well. «It will be difficult for both of us, as always. A derby is a different game. I believe that the custom that Madrid has in these games helps it and its players have a different quality, but the ‘Cholo’ prepares the games very well and will be difficult for Madrid to win this game ».

Neither Enrique Cerezo This presentation of the biggest sport awards wanted to be lost. And, of course, he could not escape the questions about the derby on Tuesday. «We always go out to win in any field and in this of course. It is a champions league match and our goal is to move to the quarterfinals to be among the eight best teams in Europe and it is what interests us. In football you can go from everything and you can win anyone. Hopefully we have a good game and they don’t and that we can take the victory.

And he also wanted to reduce the tension around the arbitrations, which does not differentiate between those of the domestic competition and those of Europe: «I always say the same. The referee must be respected and it must be taken into account that it is he who has to direct the encounter and the rest are always assumptions that we will not agree. The problem of the referees is that they have lost a lot of authority with the VAR ».