The one who was at the origin of what is called the “sound barrier” in the world of music, Harvey Phillip Spector, known as Phil Spector, will therefore have ended his life within the four walls of the prison hospital in Stockton (California). He died last Saturday at the age of 81. Sentenced in 2011 for the shooting murder in 2003 of Lana Clarkson, a B-actress, he was serving a nineteen-year prison sentence. Born on December 26, 1939 in the Bronx, New York, the producer, songwriter had a rich career from 1958 to the end of the 1970s.

He begins it as the singer of Teddy Bears and found success with To Know Him Is to Love Him, which became No. 1 in sales in the United States. He is only 19 years old and his precocity and his dazzling strength are his main assets. This first hit was recorded in less than an hour in the studio. But Spector really launches out by producing many groups of Tamla Motown and more particularly Ronettes with Be My Baby.

Who does not remember that first scene in Mean Streets, by Martin Scorsese, where Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro descend the steps of a church in New York with the soundtrack of this planetary hit? The “wall of sound” is already there. But what is it, then ? A mono recording technique where the producer multiplies the tracks to infinity on each instrument.

Sulphurous, Machiavellian and always armed

John Lennon, George Harrison, Ike and Tina Turner, Leonard Cohen and the Ramones will be won over by the character and his recognizable production. Only Paul McCartney will question his work on Let It Be. A few years later, he will re-record the album without the Spectorian orchestration: Let It Be… Naked. Remains that the character will be throughout his life sulphurous, Machiavellian and always armed, to the point of inspiring the character of Swan in Phantom of the Paradise, by Brian de Palma.

Leonard Cohen remembers the day the producer walked up and pointed a gun at his neck saying, “Leonard, I love you. “Without being afraid, the singer dismissed the weapon and replied:” I hope so! The one who was celebrated as the “Richard Wagner of pop” by journalist Nick Kent, or the “greatest record producer of all time” by John Lennon, therefore had his faults. He was still inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.