The progressive presidents of Latin America, or who boast of being so, frequently complain about some judicial decisions. In a particularly convulsive passage of his ten months in power, the Colombian Gustavo Petro, who had already warned of a possible conspiracy by the military to overthrow him, this week denounced a “soft coup” that threatens to decimate the Historical Pact in Congress. , the left-wing coalition that brought him to power, while the major legislative reforms he is proposing remain bogged down. Almost at the same time, the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador described as a “technical coup” the rulings that seek to stop the flagship infrastructure works of his Administration.

The ambiguity of Petro’s message – which, as he later explained, referred to decisions of the Attorney General’s Office and not of the courts – provoked criticism and confused locals and strangers, but illustrates the suspicions that have made a career. The idea of ​​a politicized justice has acquired regional dimensions. In the midst of the winds of change that a new breed of left has brought to Latin America, in several countries they speak of legal persecutions that are preying on the governments of the new pink wave. The meeting of the Puebla Group that brought together more than a hundred Ibero-American progressive leaders in Santa Marta, in the Colombian Caribbean, at the end of last year, already discussed on its agenda the concept known in the Anglo-Saxon world as lawfare.

In that conclave, former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, herself ousted by the Congress of her country in 2016, denounced “the use of legal instruments to destroy presidents,” while former Colombian President Ernesto Samper criticized the “politicization of justice” that He has “vested” leaders like today’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, prevented from running in the 2018 elections for being imprisoned – his trials were later annulled by the courts. In very dissimilar cases, the leaders of the Puebla Group, who have been working on the issue, denounce the “legal wars” that have affected leaders such as Lula, Dilma, the Ecuadorian Rafael Correa or the Bolivian Evo Morales. They also supported Argentina’s Cristina Kirchner in March, and the group has even created a specialized team of lawyers to work on different cases that includes the Spaniard Baltasar Garzón and the Argentine Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni.

Petro’s when he was mayor of Bogotá is considered an emblematic case of lawfare. The then prosecutor in charge of disciplinary sanctions against officials, Alejandro Ordóñez, an ultra-conservative Lefebvrist with inflammatory rhetoric, famous for his Catholic vision of the State, dismissed him and disqualified him for 15 years for failing to implement a new cleaning model in the capital. Colombian. Petro obtained precautionary measures in his favor in the inter-American justice system, and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights he was right in 2020when he declared that the Colombian State had violated his political rights and that the powers of the Attorney General’s Office to remove officials elected by popular vote should be eliminated.

“Legal wars are an instrument for the political use of justice,” says Samper, one of the main articulators of the Puebla Group together with the Chilean Marco Enríquez-Ominami and the Brazilian Aloizio Mercadante, who was entrusted by Lula to direct the Development Bank of Brazil. “It is a form of attack that the right has found especially to question, hinder, hinder or even break the possibility of progressive figures who can advance in politics,” he points out in dialogue with this newspaper. Legal wars aim to cause reputational, political and legal damage. “All ammunition lawfare they have to do with the affectation of due process”, be it the presumption of innocence, the right to defense or the second instance. To the legal wars, Samper adds, other strategies can be added such as sowing mistrust around the economy or fostering a feeling of institutional instability with the aim of eliminating the foundations of governability. A review of the panorama of some countries in the region.

From the ‘impeachment’ to the Bolsonaro assault

In Brazil, the hypothesis of a coup, which flew over the four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, came true on January 8 in Brasilia. That day, a week after the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, thousands of radical Bolsonaristas forced their way into the National Congress, the Planalto Palace (the seat of government) and the Supreme Court. The mobilization of the extreme right, which had been camping for weeks asking for an intervention by the Armed Forces, remained a coup attempt. As of today there are 1,044 people charged, and Bolsonaro is being investigated for allegedly having instigated his followers.

In addition to the attempted coup in the capital, in Brazil a good part of the left considers that the impeachment that former President Rousseff suffered in 2016 was a parliamentary coup. President Lula also made use of the thesis of the lawfare to explain his imprisonment, which prevented him from participating in the 2018 elections. The disclosure of the maneuvers of the then judge Sérgio Moro and the prosecutors to be able to convict him and the filing of several pending cases helped to strengthen his story that he was the victim of persecution law firm that intended to end his political career.

“They want me prisoner or dead”

In Argentina, the thesis on judicial persecution determines the political confrontation from the beginning of the investigation of the corruption case for which Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification. Although the ruling is not yet final, the number two of the Government has tried to install the idea of ​​the proscription. This week she made it clear by stating, once again, that her political opponents, among whom the leader includes the judicial system, seek to remove her from the political scene. “They want me dead or imprisoned,” she wrote in a long letter posted on her social media. It referred to two events.

In the first place, the assassination attempt that he suffered on September 1, the most serious event that has convulsed Argentina in its recent history. The Prosecutor’s Office ruled out that there was a political motive behind the attack and decided to finish the investigation on the attack focusing on the three material authors. Secondly, Cristina Kirchner also alluded to her procedural situation. A court convicted her in December of defrauding the State and acquitted her of the crime of illicit association. The vice president rejected the ruling at the time with some very harsh words: “This sentence is not a sentence by the laws of the Constitution or the Penal Code. This is a parallel State and mafia, judicial mafia”. And this is the climate that permeates the public conversation and the dispute between parties with less than five months to go before the presidential elections.

“Technical coup”

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has been fighting for years with a sector of the judicial apparatus that he considers linked to the country’s political past. This week, however, the president went further in his accusations and accused the judges of pursuing a “technical coup” against his government. He was referring to the resolution of a federal court that ordered the definitive suspension of deforestation in four sections of the Mayan Train, one of the most important works of the Administration and, like no other, emblem of its political project, the so-called Fourth Transformation.

López Obrador assured in any case that he will not abide by the court ruling and, therefore, the works will continue. “They will continue to want to stop the works, but they will not be able to because according to the Constitution and the laws we have the right to carry out works for the benefit of the people,” he said.

