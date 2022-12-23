The Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center was able to photograph the spiral galaxy “NGC 253”, which is known as the “Silver Coin”, from the skies of the UAE.

The galaxy is about 13 million light-years away from Earth, its width is 90 thousand years, and it contains more than 100 billion stars, and it is likely that there is a giant black hole in its center, with a mass of 5 million times the mass of the sun.

The galaxy “NGC 253” is a medium spiral galaxy located in the direction of the constellation of the Sculptor’s Laboratory, 11.4 ± 0.7 million light-years away from the solar system. It is also known as the Silver Coin or the Silver Dollar Galaxy. It is a starburst galaxy, which means that it is characterized by great activity. For the emergence of new stars in it compared to another normal galaxy of the same size.

This galaxy was discovered by the German astronomer, Caroline Herschel, in 1783 during one of her organized searches for comets. It was also spotted about half a century later by the British astronomer and mathematician, Sir John Herschel, using an 18-inch reflective telescope with a metal mirror at the Cape of Hope. Al-Saleh, and wrote in his notes that it was a big and shiny crime.

The “Silver Coin” galaxy is a member of the Sculptor Galactic Cluster, which is one of the closest galactic clusters to the Milky Way and the brightest member of the Sculptor Cluster.