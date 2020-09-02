Everybody’s favorite dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 10’ everyone waits from Besbri every year. The special thing about this show is that all the celebrities take part in this dance show. The reality show ‘Nach Baliye 10’ has been in the limelight for many days. According to sources, the show was scheduled to be released at the end of the year, but the channel has postponed the plan for next year. Now it is being said that the show will be launched in February of 2021 next year.

According to sources, ‘Dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 was being launched in this year, the producer of the show was going to be Karan Johar. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar was accused of nepotism. After this incident there was hesitation among the channel officials to deal with Karan. Due to the budget of the show, nothing could be made anywhere. Apart from Karan Johar, he now sees no option. The channels are now on the verge of finalizing the deal with them.

Talking about the judges of this season, the names of David Dhawan, Bipasha Basu and Vaibhavi Merchant were revealed. It has been discussed since the beginning that the 10th season of this show will be made in the production of Karan Johar, but, now news is coming that Karan is not showing interest in producing the show.