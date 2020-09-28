Highlights: Press conference of Union Health Ministry on the current situation regarding corona virus

DG ICMR Balaram Bhargava presented the second sero survey report at the press conference

Revealed in Sero report, Corona was in the grip of every 15th person till August

Bhargava warns the state governments in view of the upcoming festive season, winter season

new Delhi

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that according to the second report of the National Sero Survey, a large population of the country can still fall under the corona virus. DG ICMR Balaram Bhargava said that according to the second National Sero Report of the ICMR, by August 2020, every 15th person over the age of 10 has been hit by the corona.

The Union Health Ministry, ICMR and NITI Aayog held a joint press conference on Tuesday to provide information about the situation and current situation related to Corona in the country. DG ICMR Balaram Bhargava said, “The CERO report predicts a large population of corona, so 5T strategy (test, track, trace, treat and technology) will have to be adopted.” He said, “According to the second sero report, by August every 15th person above the age of 10 years has been hit by Corona.”

Read: ICMR’s warning- Cat can cause second Chinese virus in India



ICMR warns for next few months

The DG of ICMR has appealed to the state governments to take special caution in view of the upcoming festive season, winter season. “State governments will have to adopt new Containment Strategy in view of several major festivals, winter season and the possibility of large number of people to gather in the next few months,” he said.

CERO report reveals, rural areas less affected

DG ICMR Balaram Bhargava said another big thing in the press conference. He said that according to the second sero report, rural areas have not been so affected by the corona virus. He said, ‘According to the second sero survey report, the most affected by SARS-CoV2 are urban slums and urban non-slum areas. Rural areas are relatively less affected. ‘



Health Secretary said, nearly 3 crore corona tests were conducted in September alone

On the other hand, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that nearly 3 crore corona tests have been conducted across the country in September. The number of tests per 1 million population in the country has crossed the 50 thousand mark. Rajesh Bhushan said, ‘The number of dead per 10 lakh population in India is the lowest in the world. Apart from this, 51 lakh corona patients have been completely recovered and discharged in India, which is the highest in the whole world.