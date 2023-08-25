Summer at the sea or in the pool, although relaxing and refreshing places, can sometimes leave unpleasant ‘souvenirs’, including warts, or rather unpleasant skin growths due to one of the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) strains. The Niguarda hospital in Milan answers the main questions about warts on its home page. Let’s start with the various types and how to distinguish them.

“Common warts: also commonly called ‘leeks’, they usually have a rounded shape and are observed more frequently on the back of the hands and fingers, on the legs and on the soles of the feet – explains the hospital – Then the flat warts: they are also known as ‘juvenile warts’ due to the fact that they typically appear in children. They are often asymptomatic, difficult to treat and are mainly spread to the hands, face, arms and knees. Sometimes they can appear in clusters. these are deep lesions located on the sole of the foot. They cause pain and are very common in those who walk barefoot in damp places. And then the mosaic warts: these also appear on the plantar level and appear as small warts close together, often painful. Filiform warts: as the name suggests, they have an elongated shape and are usually located on the face, eyelids, lips, nose and neck.And finally anogenital warts or condylomas: they appear both as smooth papules and as rough growths . Usually asymptomatic, perirectal warts often itch. They are the leading cause of cervical cancer.”

How can we prevent them? “Traumas and macerations favor the contagion, then transmission can also take place through self-inoculation, i.e. from one part of the body to another. It would therefore be better to avoid walking barefoot in public places or sharing towels and nail care items. Taking good care of skin hygiene also allows you to prevent the formation of skin lesions”, underline the experts.

As for the treatment? “Fortunately, many warts regress spontaneously within one to five years, while others persist for years and reappear in the same locations or in different locations even after treatment. This depends on the person’s immunological status and local conditions”, clarifies Niguarda .

“However, based on the evaluation of some factors, it will be possible to opt for a specific treatment, such as the application of solutions based on salicylic acid, electrocautery, curettage, cryotherapy, excision or laser therapy in the case of more problematic treatments. However, never resort to ‘do-it-yourself’ treatments, but contact a specialist for an evaluation and targeted therapy”, conclude the specialists.