– “We believe that the best wealth that God has bestowed upon us must extend to our friends and brothers.”

– “The rich should help the poor, and God Almighty Almighty gave us this wealth to develop our country, and at the same time to contribute to the development of other countries.”

– “We have to diversify our sources of income and build economic projects that provide the people of this country with a free, decent, and stable life.”

– “If God Almighty has blessed us with wealth, then the first thing that we commit to is is to direct this wealth to reform the country and to market goodness to its people.”





