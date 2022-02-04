Hits prohibited even between Ibrahimovic and Materazzi. And when Dida was hit by the smoke bomb …

Head-to-head, stompers, smoke bombs and taekwondo strikes. The Milan derby was also this. Comparisons. Duels. From Sani-Bicicli sixty years ago to the more recent Ibra vs Lukaku, also passing through situations in which the fans were the protagonists. Let’s see the hottest “challenges”.

Ibra vs Lukaku – Mutual digs story. Last year, in the Coppa Italia derby, all sorts of things were said. Head to head and insults. At one point Ibra goes down hard. “Go to your mother, go do your voodoo bullshit, little donkey.” Romelu replies: “I’ll shoot you in the head …”. The beauty is that between the two there was also a good relationship. Back in Manchester Zlatan had promised him £ 50 for every right stop. This time things have changed. “Lukaku has a great ego, he is convinced he is a champion, but when someone comes under me with his head down I put him in his place. I have an open account with him.” See also Alvarez, a phenomenon of only 25 million: half of Europe wants it, but we talk about it in June

Ibra vs Materazzi – Endless challenge. Stilettates, digs, posts on Instagram. Never friends. Ibra and Materazzi have been teasing each other for years. In December Matrix responded to a sentence from Zlatan by posting the photo of the trophies won in 2010. “Silent post”. Triplets. The Swede had said that the former Nerazzurri “came in to hurt”. Vintage 2010-11, first leg derby, Inter-Milan 0-1. Ibra scores from a penalty (from a foul by Materazzi) and in the second half he gets very hard. “I make a taekwondo move and send him to the hospital. Stankovic asked me why I did it, I replied that I had been waiting for that moment for four years.” It all started in Juve-Inter in 2006.

Dida and the smoke bomb – When asked about his best derby he always replies in the same way: “Well, the one in the Champions League in 2005. Smoke bomb included”. History also known here: return of the quarterfinals, 2004-05 vintage, Inter-Milan. The Rossoneri had closed the first leg winning 2-0, and are already ahead. After a goal canceled in Cambiasso from the Nerazzurri curve, everything really comes down. Dida moves away from the posts to pick up some objects in the field and is hit on the shoulder by a smoke bomb. Stark suspends the game, Milan wins at the table. No serious injury for the goalkeeper, just shock. One of the most iconic photos of all time remains of that derby: Materazzi and Rui Costa looking at a smoke-soaked orange-gray curve, with ‘Matrix’ leaning on the shoulder of the Portuguese 10. See also The Professional League Cup 2022 is raffled: how will the new format of Argentine football be for 2022

Sani vs Bicycles – History of sixty years ago. February 1962, Milan 0-2 Inter. Times from black and white stickers. The two coaches are Nereo Rocco and the ‘maestro’ Herrera, the Rossoneri will win the Scudetto right in front of Inter, 5 points away. In that derby, however, Morbello and Suarez sting. The Nerazzurri are victorious. Rossoneri in ten instead. Dino Sani, Brazilian midfielder, playmaker with great technique and excellent vision of the game, trims a ram on Mauro Bicicli’s nose and is sent off by the referee Adami. Quarrels and controversies on the bench, loud voice and shoving, but within a few hours it was all over. Angelo Moratti, Massimo’s father and former Inter patron, organizes peace in front of the press and photographers in a bar in the center of Milan. Sani and Bicicli shake hands and the Brazilian apologizes. Other times.

