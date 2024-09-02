From the sandals of the god Hermes to the new Greek footwear industry

The representations of Hermes in art they often show the god of commerce, of communication, but also the clarifier of misunderstandings between gods of Olympus and the mortalswhich ties in talari. The secret of his speed is the wings that these shoes are equipped with, which gave the god the characteristics of a connoisseur of movement and the dissemination of information. Thus the sandals, made of leather soles and thin laces, have evolved from a symbol of a deity in the mythology of ancient Greece to an article par excellence of modern Greek industry.

Today, the greek footwear industry maintains its connection with the history of the sandal manufacturing technique, and at the same time follows the progress of technology and adds successes to its history, such as exports to many countries around the world.

The History of Greek Footwear

The Greek footwear industry flourished in the 1970s and 1980s, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP. In the 1970s, it was the third largest importer of foreign currency, with 95% of its production destined for export to Europe, America and the Middle East. At that time, there were many factories with over 50 employees.

However, in the mid-1980s, changes in the economic situation hit the sector, reducing the exportsToday the sector operates mainly through artisanal enterprises and home crafts, and has around 150 enterprises.

Know-how

The Greek footwear of today are distinguished by their quality, and are made of high-quality leather and designed according to global fashion trends. The know-how of leather shoe production in Greece is highly sought after, while global production is turning to other methods.

The flexibility of small quantity production

Greek footwear manufacturers produce in small quantities and attract international buyers, as the value of the Greek footwear remains competitive compared to other European producers, such as Italy and Spain.

Design

Greek footwear design is a process that combines international trends and personal ideas of the creators. producers Greeks they carefully follow the preferences of buyers and the proposals of the main fashion houses, creating models that reflect the spirit of the times.

In Greece, special collaborations in the sense of “naming rights” that point to a specific design are not common. The design process follows the tradition of self-employed shoe designers, who distinguish themselves by their technical knowledge of production and who collaborate with different factories to create new models. On a smaller scale, some factories have their own studio and designers, so their collections are clearly more developed.

Raw material

Greek footwear is made of calfskin, goatskin or sheepskin, as well as fabrics and synthetic materials. The soles and heels are made of sole leather, PU, ​​TPU, RUBBER, PVC and ABS. About 40% of the raw materials It is produced in Greece, while the remaining 60% comes from Europe and Asia.

Success Stories

The resilience of the Greek footwear industry has been tested both during the economic crisis both during the Covid pandemic. Many factories closed their doors as domestic consumer purchasing power declined during the crisis.

In the post-Covid phase the remaining factories, which had already followed the model of opening up to foreign countries since 2013 by participating in global events such as the MICAM fair in Milan, have recovered. The “new greek footwear” made its appearance and a new cycle of exports began. Initially the companies FANTASY SANDALS, DFC RELAX, CARYATIS GREEK SANDALS and gradually other companies, are stepping up their efforts to export internationally and make Greek footwear known for its quality, elegance and timeless design. It is worth noting that some factories export more than 50% of their production and the trio FANTASY – SANDALS, DFC RELAX, CARYATIS GREEK SANDALS exports 65-85% of its production.

The “new Greek footwear” is based on the hands of the craftsman, the vision of the manufacturer, the bold investments of companies in the sector and the support of the Hellenic State.

Exports

In the five-year period 2019-2023, the footwear sector recorded an overall growth of 2% on average. In 2023, footwear sector exports amounted to 226 million euros, compared to 306 million euros in 2022, a decrease of 26%.

Footwear with code HS 640399 (outer sole in rubber or other plastic materials, natural or reconstituted leather and upper in natural leather – sandals) accounted for 15% of the sector’s exports in 2023, up 24.6% from the previous year.

The following are footwear under HS code 640299 (sole made of rubber or other plastic materials, of waterproof footwear 6401, sports footwear, orthopedic footwear), which accounted for 19.6% of the sector’s exports in 2023. The main importers of Greek footwear are Cyprus, Italy, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria.

Dr. Marinos GiannopoulosChief Executive Officer of Enterprise Greecesaid: “Enterprise Greece, recognizing the importance of the opening towards foreign countries and innovation as catalysts for economic growth, systematically supports Greek footwear companies in their efforts to penetrate international markets. Participation in major trade fairs is a crucial tool to achieve this goal, as it offers unique opportunities for networking, promotion and new business partnerships. Greek footwear companies excel in international markets thanks to the excellent quality, innovative design and authenticity of their products and manage to gain recognition even beyond the national borders. Enterprise Greece will continue to actively support them.”