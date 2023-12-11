To travel to the past you don't need science fiction mechanisms. Just opening a history book is enough. But you only have to look into a bookstore to see that the offer is endless. We select ten titles that can be a good gift for this Christmas.

'That wasn't in my prehistory book'

Most of human history, from its origins to the invention of writing, is prehistory. In 'That was not in my prehistory book' (ed. Almuzara) the archaeologist Jaime Almansa Sánchez explains, in a colloquial but rigorous way, the phases into which this enormous period is divided, but also how his study has evolved, from the first scholars who raised the question to current archaeology, whose methods are explained in a very didactic way.

'How to fit all of Ancient Greece in an elevator'





It is also a fun archeology manual 'How to put all of Ancient Greece in an elevator' (ed. Paidós), a dialogue between an archaeologist – the author, Teodoro Papakostas – and a man locked in an elevator. When the second discovers the first's job, he gets carried away by curiosity and the talk becomes a very entertaining class on the history of classical Greece that goes much further, because it dates back to the Paleolithic.





We tend to imagine Roman emperors as more or less crazed tyrants. Mary Beard, probably the most popular specialist in ancient Rome, chooses the extravagances of one of the craziest emperors, Elagabalus, to open 'Emperor of Rome' (Critical Ed.), a book in which she explains what and how the emperors really were. emperors, how they exercised their power, how it was administered and how the image we have of them has been forged.

4 'The smell of the Middle Ages'





Centuries of prejudice have established the cliché that in the Middle Ages hygiene was conspicuous by its absence. In 'The Smell of the Middle Ages' (ed. Ático de los Libros) Javier Traité and Consuelo Sanz de Bremond aim to “summarize what we really know about hygiene” in that period. A surprising 'summary' of more than a thousand pages describing baths, running water, latrines, street cleaning and the manufacture of soap and toothpaste, which were used throughout Europe during the medieval millennium.

'The world, a family story'





Also an ambitious book is 'The World, a History of Families' (Critical Edition), by Simon Sebag Montefiore. It is a global story, no less, through families. But not only those of kings and statesmen. In fact, the first one listed is a family of slaves from Mesopotamia. What is perhaps the most peculiar book in this selection has the virtue that it can be read in any order, 'pecking' from one chapter to another, an advantage compared to its imposing volume.

'The Fall of Robespierre'





Can you reconstruct 24 hours in the life of a historical figure from the 18th century? Colin Jones, a professor at Queen Mary University of London, has shown that yes. As if it were '24', the television series starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jones describes in detail in 'The Fall of Robespierre' (Critical ed.) the last day in power and in the life of Maximilien Robespierre, one of the most prominent leaders of the French Revolution.





In the year in which Ridley Scott released his monumental and discussed biopic 'Napoléon', it is inevitable to include a biography of the Emperor of the French in a selection of history books. Not easy, due to the abundance of titles that have been edited and republished about the character. But it is worth highlighting 'Napoléon, a life' (ed. Word), by the British Andrew Roberts, which has been defined, and rightly so, as “a biography on an epic scale.”





On October 21, 1805, the Franco-Spanish and British squadrons faced each other off the coast of Cape Trafalgar, in Cádiz. In 'Trafalgar: a glorious defeat' (Ed. Desperta Ferro), a collective work coordinated by Agustín Guimerá, not only is the combat analyzed in detail from the English, French and Spanish perspectives, its antecedents, consequences and memory are also explained.





The Spanish 19th century does not have a good reputation, when in reality it was as turbulent as the rest of the West. Zaragoza historian Daniel Aquillué dedicates himself to explaining it in a very entertaining and demystifying way in 'España con honor' (Ed. Esfera de los libros). A book “designed to banish myths and put everything in its historical context” that shows that that century should not be understood as a fatal succession of failures.





On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first space traveler in history. In 'Beyond: the amazing story of the first human to travel to space' (ed. Captain Swing) Stephen Walker tells the entire story of the hero, his training, his historic flight of just 106 minutes and his tragic end, all in full Cold War. A key episode of the space race unraveled in a fascinating book.