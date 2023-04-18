Last January the well-known publishing house Star Comics has given to lovers of the genre horror the possibility of reading a new story in which mystery, death and destruction are the keywords. Of course I’m referring to the new one shonen with a captivating title From the Red Fog written and illustrated by Mosae Noharaformer designer of Wellcomic inspired by the homonymous TV series, known in Italy as Bem: the human monster. It is therefore nothing new for the manga artist that of approaching genres horror, splatter and psychologicalwithin which he proves Of know how to juggle skillfully.

But first let’s see the plot: we are in England, towards the end of the nineteenth century, where vive Rwandateenage son of a ferocious and ruthless assassin. Raised for years in the basement of the house and subjected to unspeakable cruelty, one day the little boy emerges from the darkness and finds himself living among the others. This change for him could mean the beginning of a new life, but it is also possible, on the contrary, that in this way the murderous instinct that flows in his veins is awakened.

Original title: 紅い霧の中から (Akai Kiri no Naka kara)

Italian title: From the Red Fog

Japanese release: 2020

Italian release: January 25, 2023

Number of Volumes: 5 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: shonen, historical, horror, splatter, psychological

Drawings: Mosae Nohara

History: Mosae Nohara

Format: 12.8×18, color, b/w

Number of pages: 178 We reviewed From the Red Fog through a press volume provided to us free of charge by Star Comics.

From Rosso Malpelo and Oliver Twist to modern stories

The protagonist of this manga is, as mentioned, a little boy named Rwanda, forced to live since birth in the basement of his mother Miranda’s houseone ruthless woman, who hates children and is incapable of feeling anything other than hatred and ferocity. Ruwanda spends all of his childhood and part of his adolescence suffering from hunger and being cared for by various governesses. The mother exploits him, asking him to take care of the corpses of her victims, until one day someone sneaks into their house, killing Miranda. It is there that Ruwanda finally seizes the opportunity to escape into the sunlight, but soon meets other adults (such as Aunt Sylvie) who treat him as a mere object. Only within an orphanage does the person responsible for it seem to have taken his situation to heart, but Ruwanda fails to express its emotions: within itself has so much anger and strength which he uses to carry out the most violent and atrocious gestures, and it is only in this way that he seems to feel enormous satisfaction. Many also appear in this first volume secondary characters there are many, but for now they don’t seem to be particularly thorough.

The Victorian age: between strengths and weaknesses

The story is set in theVictorian agewhich as we know was characterized byemployment of minors in factories and mines. English literature boasts among its writers of that era Charles Dickensauthor of a social novel titled Oliver Twist, which constitutes a clear denunciation of the evils of the society of that time: child labour, poverty and urban crime. Similarly, in Italy, a few years earlier John Verga he expressed the same concepts in his titled novella Malpelo red: here too the protagonist is a boy who reacts to the evil done to him by inflicting as much suffering on others and trying to repress his own positive feelings.

It could therefore be said that the character of Rwandain a sense, mirrors and remembers those described by Dickens and Verga and, despite being the hero of a modern history full of elements dark And horror constitutes the emblem of that era of Revolution industrial known to all as flourishing from the point of view of technological innovations, but unacceptable from a social and moral point of view. In particular, the author seems to adopt a decisive attitude of criticism and condemnation of the world of adults, which in those years allowed the occurrence of atrocious events to the detriment of pure and innocent beings such as children. “In this world no one is born evil…We let a child like you become a criminal! The responsibility lies only with us adults…”.

In late 19th century England, Ruwanda is the teenage son of a vicious assassin. Grew up for years confined in the basement of the house and subjected to unspeakable cruelty, the little boy one day emerges from the darkness and, with a heart full of loneliness, begins to live among others. Is this the beginning of a new life for him? Or the beginning of the awakening… of the family blood?! Finally arrives in Italy the highly anticipated first volume of a work that has gained enormous popularity in Japan in a very short time, an action manga with strongly dark colors, with a dark and controversial protagonist like never before ! See also Sims 4 seemingly teases the return of werewolves in latest content roadmap Buy FROM THE RED FOG 1 following this link at the discounted price of €6.18 (instead of €6.50). Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this box!

As far as the technical aspect is concerned, we can admire rather detailed illustrationsfull of details in line with the era in which the manga is setespecially with regard to architectural elements and clothes. Black and gray clearly prevail over white, underlining the gloomy and macabre nature of the events. In fact, the author does not spare us bloodshed and violent deaths, although some of these have a slightly confusing character.

Who do we recommend From the Red Fog to?

From the Red Fog is one shonen decidedly raw, with a problematic protagonistaggressive and ruthless. This manga is for you if you are true lovers of the genre horror and especially splatter. If you have loved Another therefore, this new publication is certainly for you, even if inside you will certainly find more psychological and even historical elements.

Engaging storyline

Social and psychological issues treated expertly

Well-characterized protagonist… See also Cris Tales and more indies leave Game Pass | Atomix …But the secondary characters are not in depth