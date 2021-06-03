Despite the large number of cases and deaths from coronavirus that were registered in recent weeks in the province of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolas Kreplak, affirmed that “the fatality is going down a lot”, and said that it is due to the percentage of people who are vaccinated with at least one dose.

“We now have a fatality of 1.5% in the province, and last year we had 3.5% deaths. What happens is that we have such a large number of infected that we see a significant number of deaths, but the lethality is going down a lot“Kreplak highlighted.

In statements to The uncovering radio, the official specified that the “efficacy “of a dose of Sputnik V vaccine” in infections is almost 79%“, while” in serious hospitalizations it reaches 87% and in fatality 85% “.

“It leaves us very calm that the strategy that Argentina is taking, of prioritizing giving the first dose to the entire population, is very good and has science that supports it,” he stressed.

AFG