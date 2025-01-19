On January 10, the Socialist Parliamentary Group in Congress registered a Proposal for an Organic Law that, under the bombastic title of Guarantee and protection of fundamental rights against harassment derived from abusive judicial actions, was baptized by its brand new spokesperson Patxi López, as “Law against ultras” (he did not say what sign) to prevent their mechanisms of harassment of artists, intellectuals and political parties “using justice.”

This news is, without a doubt, of extreme seriousness that must be publicly denounced, since it shows the Government’s repeated obsession with seeking imaginative formulas to “pardon” itself and those closest to it, not only for crimes committed, prosecuted and sentenced, but also of those who could be investigated or prosecuted, before things get more complicated for some “faithful, friends and family” than it already seems to be, a group to which the explanatory memorandum of the The law baptizes them as “groups that are victims of harassment.”

Following the “Lopez doctrine” and looking at the text of the proposal presented, some reflections are raised that show what a shocking level of democratic deterioration and legal security we find ourselves in at the beginning of this new year.

The first reflection must necessarily start from the analysis of the principle of opportunity of the reform that is intended for both the LOPJ and the LECr. To visualize the opportunity of the initiative at this time, it is enough to briefly look at the judicial context in which it occurs, where the only groups of victims of the alleged harassment that we find are the Attorney General of the State, the wife of the President of the Government, the brother of the President of the Government and some former minister and former high-ranking official of the Government, together with some other active minister and high-ranking official with an alleged risk of being called at some point to testify in any of the open processes, either as a witness, or perhaps , as investigated.

Well, the bill literally says in its statement of reasons that it comes to “neutralize the mechanisms of harassment”, which it appears that “the ultras” use by going to the Judges and Courts when they have rational indications or well-founded suspicions of alleged commission of crimes. crimes.

The second reflection is the absolute distrust that the Proposal of Law shows towards the Judiciary, towards its judges and magistrates, towards its independence and impartiality, as well as towards its ability to discern when a criminal action (complaint or complaint) is admissible for processing. and investigable and when it is inadmissible because it is unfounded or lacks rational evidence of any criminality. That is to say, through an interference in judicial independence, it is about limiting and even impeding the judge’s power to decide what is investigable and what is not, and also about calling into question that the Criminal Chambers and the Supreme Court are not able to order or annul investigations and instructions when excesses or violations of the fundamental and procedural rights of those investigated occur.

The explanatory statement speaks, nothing less, of the “need to reject imputations that contain traces of intolerable generosity, that are based on normative judgments of inconsistent typicality or on implausible justiciable facts” implying that Spanish judges and courts are allowing this type of processes (practically prevaricating de facto).

The third reflection takes us to what we popularly call the “law of the funnel”, given that a quick overview of the many times in democracy that the PSOE and its satellites have used popular action and newspaper clippings to carry out criminal actions, with the sole purpose of procuring the so-called “bench sentences” to their annoying “opponents”, leads us to affirm that trying now, (when it affects the socialist Government and its closest environment) to restrict popular action and put a stop to the popular accusations within the criminal process is nothing more than trying to urgently put an end to the many ongoing processes, vetoing judges the possibility of investigating facts that, at least to date, seem to bear serious indications of criminal responsibility.

That is to say, we are facing a kind of preventive amnesty, to “avoid the risk” that some will end up sitting in the dock at an oral hearing.

The fourth reflection is that, once again, the “dirty work of the Government” is done by the Socialist Parliamentary Group by presenting a Bill and not an Organic Bill. With this, once again, the entire administrative process of preparing such a transcendent norm is avoided, and specifically the mandatory reports of the legal services of the State, the General Council of the Judiciary and the Council of State, among others.

The fifth and last reflection is a conclusion. We are witnessing a new attempted attack (hopefully unsuccessful) on the principle of separation of powers and the independence of the Judiciary. An attempt is made to limit or even direct the sovereignty of the investigator in the interest of specific people and specific causes, and to curtail the jurisdiction of the Chambers to assess whether or not violations of rights occur in an investigation and, where appropriate, the procedural consequences of such. violations.

The Executive Branch is very uncomfortable with the Judicial Branch and uses, once again, the Legislative Branch to neutralize it and empty it of powers that could crystallize into situations “undesired” by the former. There is no doubt that the groups that support this bill will be de facto accomplices or accessories to the fact that alleged crimes, currently under procedural investigation, go unpunished and amnestied “preventively.”