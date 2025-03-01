The clash of Benito Villamarín between Betis and Real Madrid, which ended with Verdiblanca Victoria and considerable anger of Carlo Ancelotti With his pupils, he had his controversial plays, but in no case reached the noise level they reached in other recent matches. The most striking was the Rudiger penalty, the only one that was not well resolved by the arbitration team of the party, headed by Hernández Hernández.

The referee was right when pointing penalty in the Real Madrid area for demolition of the German central, but was not so fine when choosing a punishment for the Madrid player. This is how Martínez Montoro, ABC referee, explains, what happened in the 53rd minute: «Internship of Jesús Rodríguez and when it is inside the area and will finish off Rudiger and Le Corlala arrives behind. Hernández Hernández indicates penalty and hits, but it shows yellow when it is red for me. The defender has no option to play the ball and avoids a manifest goal of goal».

Shortly after, in the 56th minute, the controversy changed the area, when it was Real Madrid who claimed a possible penalty about the Brazilian Rodrygo. An action that was not sanctioned, this time with full success. «The defense puts the body. There is no push or demolition, so he did well not indicating anything, ”explains Martínez Montoro.

The ABC referee also analyzes the fall of Jesús Rodríguez On the side of the Real Madrid area in the 65th minute, an action that does not consider a penalty. «Tchouameni stands in the race and puts his body. It is the ball dispute ».









Almost full success of Hernández Hernández and his arbitration team, with the color of the color of the card to Rudiger.

Vinícius anger

But Neither did the members of the usual discussion with the Madrid Vinícius. The Brazilian, very discreet at Benito Villamarín, complained bitterly after receiving a yellow card in the final stretch of the match.

“For me it is always a card,” the Real Madrid striker lamented, which had to suffer the songs of the Betis stadium standswho dedicated a “fool, silly.”