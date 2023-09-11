Nobody doubts the effectiveness of the slogan: “the poor first“, that won mountains of sympathy for the then candidate, Lopez Obradorin the run-up to the contest 2018.

Powerful message that, at the time, encouraged millions of dispossessed that they believed in such a promise and, blindly, they gave their vote to López.

But six years later, at the beginning of 2024 electoral processit is clear that, During the AMLO government, the poor not only did not matter to anyone, but the Expenditure Budget for 2024 – the electoral year that begins today – was designed yes and only yes, for the purchase of votes.

In short, we will pass from “the poor first” to “the votes first” given that, Just like in the old PRI, the priority of power is victory at the pollsrather than removing the millions of poor.

The worst thing is that the poor Not only were they once again left in the corner of oblivion, but they will be poorer, They will have less and more deficient health services, less and worse education, no public safety and they will carry on their backs one of the largest public debts in history.

Unpayable debt that condemns our children and our children’s children to slavery for life. Of course, from today and until next time presidential election, more Mexicans will receive greater “crumbs” of public money, since that is what it is about: the clientelist use of the poverty.

In other words, it turns out that in “the year of Hidalgo” not only will we see the colossal looting of public money by the group in power –robbery typical of the end of the six-year term–, but the restoration of electoral clientelism, the crude purchase of consciences and above all, the conditional vote.

But we go in parts.

In it Federation Expenditure Budget 2024, López cut 122 billion pesos from the health sectorwhich means that health care for the dispossessed will cost almost 60% less money.

That means that IMSS, ISSSTE and SSA services will be worse; that there will not be more and better doctorsmore and better hospitals; that there will not be medicines and vaccines essential for infants and Children and women with cancer will continue to lose their lives due to presidential indolence.

A criminal president who cared nothing about citizen health, in general, but neither did that of those who have nothing, since the public money that should have saved lives will be used to buy consciences – social programs -, since pharaonic worksAs the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas Refinery.

So, for example, in 2024 Almost 30% of the budget will be increased to programs such as Senior Adults, to which almost 500 billion pesos will be allocated; 90 billion pesos to Wellbeing Scholarships and 40 billion to Sowing Life and Young People Building the Future, respectively; all “vote-buying” programs.

However, The greatest tragedy is that by reducing the health budget by almost 60%the government of AMLO gives a firm step in the direction of health privatization. Because?

Because at turn public health services into garbage, Obrador pushes citizens of all social strata – and especially the middle, lower middle and lower classes -, to use private serviceswhich not only makes medical care more expensive, but also increases the lethality of catastrophic diseases, causes more deaths and enriches large hospital and pharmaceutical groups more.

And here and in China that is called privatize health.

But perhaps the biggest “blow” to taxpayers is the scandalous increase in public debt in the “year of Hidalgo”, since from 2018 to 2024 the public debt will go from 10.8 billion pesos to almost 16 billion pesos, which It means an increase of 60% in the amount of debt left by the Peña Nieto government. And the promise of Worker of not putting the country into debt?

It is clear that it is one more lie since, in fact, the current government mortgaged the future of many generations of Mexicans who, for decades, will see that their taxes will not serve to improve public services such as health, education and securitybut to pay the debt.

But in addition to the purchase of consciences through social programs -at electoral time-, both the Sedena as the Marine will receive an increase of more than 100% in your budget. And why the huge increase?

Also in that case, electoral results are sought since the military and sailors, together with organized crime, will be in charge of organizing, subduing and operating electoral fraud in the 2024 federal elections.

Yeah, Sedena will go from 111 billion pesos in 2023, to 259 billion in 2024; while Marine will go from 41 billion to 72 billion, respectively.

Is it clear to you that, in the 2024, Lopez Obrador Will the presidential election be stolen? It is clear that we went from “the poor first” to “the votes first”.

At the time.

More from the same author:

In the best AMLO style, Marcelo accuses fraud!

AMLO announces the fraud that is coming!

“Culiacanazo”: I told you, it was “a montage”

#poor #votes