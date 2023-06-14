Fatal accidents with people on bicycles are on the increase, thanks to the increase in those who choose to pedal coupled with the unchanged driving habits of the Italians: and the first “Atlas of the dead and seriously injured on bicycles” arrives from the Milan Polytechnic. The study, which will be presented tomorrow at 2.30 pm to the Active Mobility and Accessibility Subcommittee of Palazzo Marino, was developed by a working group coordinated by Paolo Bozzuto, associate professor of Urban Planning in the Department of Architecture and Urban Studies and is the first in of its kind in Italy. “The project -Bozzuto tells Adnkronos- works on defining a method to investigate the relationship between numbers, i.e. statistical data relating to cycling accidents, spaces, places and conditions in which the accidents occurred) and cycling practices: who are the victims? For what reasons did they cycle? With what type of bicycle?”.

The goal, explains the professor, “is to set up a cycling accident observatory capable not only of monitoring the accidents that have occurred, but also of building prefigurative knowledge, so as to be able to provide a proactive contribution aimed at identifying in advance the places of greatest potential danger for those who intend to travel by bicycle”.

In the Lombard capital, it should be recalled, the death in the first months of the year of three people on bicycles run over by trucks triggered the reaction of local cyclists; the idea of ​​providing a mapping of the crisis points and other ways that could lead to serious risks for those who travel by bike starts in March 2023 “and aspires to develop within a long-term time horizon. The project intends to deepen knowledge available today on the phenomenon of cycling accidents, investigating the risk factors and the multiple criticalities -concludes Bozzuto- which in Italian urban and metropolitan contexts continue to limit the development of active mobility and, in particular, of cycling”.

The working group includes Fabio Manfredini, head of the Mapping and Urban Data Lab Laboratory, Emilio Guastamacchia, GIS expert of the Mapping and Urban Data Lab Laboratory and the trainees Benedetta Damiani, Micaela De Carlo and Ginevra Santomero.