YOUNG EMULES OF WERNHER VON BRAUN

It seems that the Po Delta and precisely the city of Porto Viro is a hotbed of enterprising and brilliant young people. A group of boys between 11 and 20 years old led by 16-year-old high school student Tommaso Schiesaro (who we can define as an emulator of Wernher von Braun – rocket scientist) supported by two girls Michelle Bovolenta and Alessia Cattin successfully launched a small rocket 1.80 meters high mt., CanSat, a can, at an altitude of mt. 2050 and exceeded the expectations of the entire group, who did not expect to be able to even exceed 900 km/h, with a maximum acceleration of 22 G., the success of this launch is also due to Lmr Technology.

We are now waiting for the official confirmation of the Guinness World Record and then all the checks will be done to fully understand why so much power was generated. In a world where baby gangs rule for a like or out of boredom, fortunately we have young people who make us truly proud for the commitment and dedication they show in a field generally reserved only for scientists and those who do it professionally, perhaps sponsored by NASA and who knows if our ASI (Italian Space Agency) is not interested in these young people who, as can be seen, really have many ideas and a great desire to do.

Tommaso Schiesaro was also interviewed by my journalist friend Dr. Leandro Maggi AstroTommy en route to space – Rovigo LIVE A great compliment from the entire Portovirese community and beyond. Until the next launch…

