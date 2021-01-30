Nights at minus 20 degrees. It may seem exaggerated, but it happened just a few days ago in some parts of Spain. Despite not having finished the month of January, in this 2021, in which from the beginning everything seems historic, our country has already faced the coldest temperatures of the last 20 years. The storm Filomena It reminds us at the national level that the world faces two simultaneous pandemics and that one of them, climate change, causes an extreme and dangerous climate. A danger that attacks the most vulnerable first, but that affects us all.

Keep reading