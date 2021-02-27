On March 6, 1988, Argentina was still shocked by the sudden death of Alberto Olmedo in Mar del Plata when 130 kilometers from the Maral 39 building, where the black had fallen from the 11th floor, a party turned into a tragedy. The long-awaited Vuelta de Necochea del Turismo Carretera finished six laps ahead of schedule when Edgardo Caparrós’s car hit a group of bystanders and killed 11 of them, seriously injuring another who died six days later. As a result of the accident, his companion, Alberto Belloli, also died and the TC never returned to the semi-permanent circuit Benedicto Campos de Quequén.

“The noise of the brakes, the wheel that slips, the car that goes against the people, squeezed in an incredible sequence of horror and screams, of despair and death“wrote Miguel Ángel Sebastián, special envoy of Clarion to Necochea, in his chronicle. The magnitude of the news had been such that it had earned the cover of the newspaper of that Monday 7, along with the “Painful goodbye to Olmedo”, which reported that “a crowd accompanied his remains to Chacarita” and that his mother, Matilde, he had died “of a syncope after burial.”

Two weeks earlier, the 1988 TC season had started in Santa Teresita with another accident, that of Aurelio Martinez. Although that had only minor consequences for the pilot and passenger, he had already warned that a new tragedy could be added to those of Miguel Atauri in La Plata in 1986 and Jorge Oyhanart in Potrero de los Funes in 1987, when the justicialist deputy Lorenzo Pepe even asked for the suspension of the tests of the most important category in the country.

The Clarín cover of March 7, 1988, between Olmedo’s funeral and the tragedy of the TC.

In the Vuelta de Necochea, which returned to the calendar after three years, the drivers already warned before the 21-lap final started that some sectors of the 6,572-kilometer track were not in good condition, especially the state of Las Heras street. “Those who send us running here are crazy”, was the phrase that Edgardo Caparrós said just before starring in the fateful accident.

The car of caparrós rammed the public after a damage. PHOTOS ISMAEL GOMEZ

The clock struck 13.22. 52 minutes had passed from the scheduled time for the start of the race and 14 laps when on Almirante Brown Avenue, 400 meters before the roundabout that connected with Route 88, the left front wheel of the blue Dodge number 4 that Caparrós was driving came off and the car was thrown to its left with a slope of land as the only barrier between the track and the audience.

After colliding with a motor home, a parked car and a tent, overturned five times and caused the death of 12 people, including his companion Alberto Belloli, 36, whose death was announced at 8:30 p.m. at the Regional Clinic Hospital due to multiple internal hemorrhages. Caparrós, meanwhile, was transferred to the City of Buenos Aires in a plane of the Ministry of Social Welfare of the Province of Buenos Aires to be admitted to the Güemes Sanatorium with an acute head trauma and a fractured upper jaw.

The chronicle of Miguel Ángel Sebastián in Clarín on March 7, 1988. Six days later, fatal victim number 13 was added.

The spectators who lost their lives, meanwhile, were: Mario Orlando (45), from Benito Juárez; Silvana de Echeverría (28), 4 months pregnant, from Mar del Plata; Florentina Ogger de Barnerón (55), from Lobería; the children Luis Gutiérrez (7) and Vanessa Hansen (8) and the couple Víctor Luguercho (48) and Estela Hansen de Luguercho (36), from the town of La Dulce; Juan Amado (49) from Balcarce; Juan Carlos Etchegaray (46) and his son Andrés (16), from Lobería; and Alberto Villalongue (64), from Necochea. On the 12th, six days after the accident, fatal victim number 13 was added to the list: Alberto Gómez, 43, a native of Quequén, died at the Emilio Ferreyra hospital in Necochea. Another 30 people also suffered injuries, from cuts to trauma.

13 people died and several others were injured. PHOTOS ISMAEL GOMEZ

While in each of those places they mourned their dead and the media wondered if Highway Tourism should stop, one day after the accident, the ACTC decided to temporarily suspend the holding of competitions on routes or semi-permanent circuits.

In the statement, the authorities reported that “the most likely cause of the accident was the blowout of the left front tire of the car of the pilot Edgardo Caparrós, who after making an illogical and improbable trajectory overcame the plowed earth defenses and reached the public who was correctly located behind the fences “.

“It is sensible, responsible and necessary to evaluate new safety measures that contemplate with extreme rigor alternatives for possible accidents,” they argued. As a result, they decided to “suspend all semi-permanent or road circuit competition throughout the territory of the Republic.”

The races were suspended. One day after the tragedy, the ACTC canceled the semi-permanent or road circuit competition. PHOTOS ISMAEL GOMEZ

Although for a time he did not run again on the road and never again did the TC return to the Benedicto Campos, the semi-permanent was only abandoned in 1997, with a fired test in Santa Teresita.

The most likely cause of the accident was the blowout of the left front tire of the car of the driver Edgardo Caparrós. PHOTOS ISMAEL GOMEZ

The Municipality of Necochea, meanwhile, suffered not only the sporting consequences of not hosting the TC again; also the economic ones because he had to face a series of trials that occurred as a result of the deaths.

The original file was titled “Marcelo Echeverría y otros c / Caparrós Edgardo”. But it was the municipality that had to pay the 530,507.59 pesos to compensate the relatives of the victims for not being able to respond with their assets to the other condemned: the Palermo Club, the entity that organized the test, and the Association of Road Tourism Corridors (ACTC).