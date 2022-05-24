The European Archery Championships are scheduled from 6 to 12 June in Munich (Germany) which will be preceded on Sunday 5 June by the World Archery Europe elective Congress which will see Mario Scarzella, President Fitarco, run for president for the third mandate. Italy will participate in the continental review with twelve archers between the Olympic and compound divisions. The appointment has a historical value because it marks the first away match with the “normo” national team for the Paralympic champion Elisabetta Mijno who sees the excellent results obtained in recent months rewarded. Before her, in the Olympic division, only the great Paola Fantato had succeeded in this feat, even going so far as to be the owner in Atlanta ’96 at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In addition to Elisabetta Mijno, Lucilla Boari, Tatiana Andreoli, Mauro Nespoli, Alessandro Paoli and Federico Musolesi will be the owners in Monaco in the recurvo; in the compound space for Marco Bruno, Valerio Della Stua, Elisa Fregnan, Marcella Tonioli, Elisa Roner and Sara Ret.