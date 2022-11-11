During our nightly YouTube searches, we occasionally bump into a gem. Sometimes the audio and picture quality is not quite what we are used to today, but we look through that with a smile and we hope the same from you.

On May 20, 1973, Jarno Saarinen (and Renzo Pasolini) was killed in an accident on the first round of the 250cc Grand Prix at the Monza circuit. The Finnish rider was considered one of the most promising and talented motorcycle racers of his time. He took a total of fifteen wins and thirty-two podium finishes throughout the 50, 250, 350 and 500cc classes, including a win on his 500cc debut. The crowning glory came in 1972, when he won the 250cc World Championship for Yamaha.

The compilation below pays a short but nice tribute to the ‘Flying Fin’.