During our nightly YouTube searches, we occasionally stumble upon a gem. Sometimes the audio and image quality is not quite what we are used to today, but we look through that with a smile and we hope you do the same.

The Honda XR series was launched in 1979. 200, 250, 400, 600 or 650cc, the XR has had almost all cylinder capacities behind the legendary name. The XR was always synonymous with heavy off-road use, but often also had an XL brother, equipped with street tires and legal obligations such as lighting, indicators and a horn. In 1981 a new crop of XR models was introduced and this dusty promo video was part of it…