Who is Elly Schlein, the new secretary of the Democratic Party

Elly Schlein is the new secretary of the Democratic Party: the 37-year-old, who becomes the youngest secretary of the Democratic Party ever, defeated the governor of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini in the primaries, a great favorite on the eve and winner of the vote in the circles. But who is the first woman who will have the burden and honor of leading the main centre-left party? Here is all the information about Elly Schlein.

Biography

Elena Ethel Schlein was born in Sorengo, a small village west of Lugano, in the canton of Ticino in Switzerland, on May 4, 1985. Schlein, who has US citizenship, began her political career in 2008, in Chicago, as a campaign volunteer election of Barack Obama for the US presidential elections, which subsequently saw the triumph of the Democratic candidate, who was then reconfirmed president four years later.

After helping to found the Progrè university student association in Bologna in 2011, in 2013, following the sinking of Romano Prodi’s candidacy for the Quirinale in the election as president of the Republic, he gave life, together with other young people, to the mobilization #OccupyPDwhich then resulted in the occupation of some party offices to give voice to the discontent of part of the rank and file, contrary to the broad-based government presided over by Enrico Letta.

In 2013 he supported the candidacy of Pippo Civati ​​in the primaries of the Democratic Party, which will see Matteo Renzi triumph. He enters the national direction of the Democratic Party as an exponent of the Civatian current.

In 2014 she decided to stand as a candidate in the European elections resulting in being elected with 53,681 preferences. During your tenure as an MEP you are Vice-President of the Delegation to the EU-Albania Parliamentary Stabilization and Association Committee and Member of the Committee on Development.

In 2015 he announced his farewell to the Democratic Party in disagreement with the policy adopted by the secretary and prime minister Matteo Renzi, subsequently joining Possibile, a party founded by Giuseppe Civati.

In 2020 she stood as a candidate in the regional elections in Emilia-Romagna in the Emilia-Romagna Courageous Ecologist and Progressive list, resulting in being elected with 22,098 preferences.

Subsequently she was appointed vice president of the Emilia-Romagna region and councilor with regional responsibilities for welfare and the Climate Pact by the re-elected governor Stefano Bonaccini.

In 2022 she ran for political elections as an independent, resulting in being elected, which is why she subsequently abandoned the position of vice president of the Emilia-Romagna region.

On 11 November 2022 he announced his candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, while on 12 December he formally joined the Democratic Party.

With the victory over Stefano Bonaccini, Elly Schlein has set several records: she becomes the first woman and the youngest ever to be elected secretary of the Democratic Party and moreover, for the first time in the history of the party, she obtains a different result from the one expressed in the circles where Stefano Bonaccini had triumphed.

Private life

Elly Schlein is the daughter of Melvin Schlein, American political scientist and academic of Jewish origin, and Maria Paola Viviani, professor of comparative public law.

Elly is actually a nickname: her full name, in fact, is Elena Ethel, which combines that of her two grandmothers: her maternal Elena and her paternal Ethel.

The new Pd secretary has a brother, Benjamin, a mathematician by profession, and Susanna, first diplomatic advisor at the Italian Embassy in Athens and former head of the consular chancellery of the Italian embassy in Tirana.

In 2012, she worked as production secretary on the making of the documentary Anija – The shipwinner of the David di Donatello as best documentary 2013.

In 2020, during an interview, she said she was bisexual and was engaged to a girl.