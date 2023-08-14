The good old word of mouth. A wireless phone that doesn’t jam. From Heribert Mayr to Alex Vittur, then to Massimo Sartori up to Riccardo Piatti. A leitmotiv, a clear and simple concept: “This boy is really strong”. There is nothing to do but see with your own eyes and judge. All it takes is a few minutes. “How do we adopt him?”, Piatti will say after observing Jannik Sinner for the first time on a tennis court. The parents have to be convinced, to go to the foot of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo and knock on the door of the refuge in Val Fiscalina, where father Hanspeter cooks and mother Siglinde waits at the tables. Sartori, coach of Andreas Seppi (South Tyrolean like Jannik) goes on a mission: “In Bordighera they would like your son”. The rest is history: from that visit, from those knuckles on the refuge door, a new 1000 champion was born.