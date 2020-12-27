The year 2020 is about to end and this year is not much for the country’s auto sector. But for the coming year, automobile companies have high hopes. Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, is preparing to launch new models in the market next year. Which will include updated models of existing trains as well as some new vehicles. So let’s know about these cars –

Maruti Alto: The company will launch its cheapest car Alto’s Next Generation model in the market next year. Many times the prototype of this new car has been spotted during testing. According to media reports, the new car will be bigger than the current model. Which will give you more space inside the car. The company is also preparing this car on the Hertect platform, which will make the car lighter and stronger in weight. As far as the engine is concerned, the company can use the 1.0-liter ‘K10’ engine in this car. Which generates 67 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque.

Maruti Celerio: Recently pictures of the new Celerio went viral on the internet. The company is also preparing this car on the Perfect platform. It is believed that the company will change the shape of the new model. In this car, the company will use a 1.0-liter K-series engine, which generates 67 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Apart from this, this car will also be available in the market with 1.2 liter petrol engine. This car will be launched in the market with 5 speed manual and automatic gearbox.

Maruti Swift: The same year Suzuki launched the Swift facelift model in Japan. This car will also be launched in the Indian market. It was expected that this car would be introduced on the occasion of the festive season this year, but the company pushed forward its plan. The company will make some cosmetic changes to this car, which will improve its look and design. There will be no change in the engine of this car, this car will be available with the 1.2 liter petrol engine as before.

Maruti Ertiga Diesel: The company may introduce commercial variants of its Ertiga in the market in the year 2021, recently its diesel model was spotted during testing. There will be no change in the look and design of this car. It is expected that the company can use a 1.3 liter or 1.5 liter diesel engine in this car. Recently the company had talked about launching diesel cars in the market.

Maruti Wagon-R EV: Along with fuel cars, the company can also launch its first electric car Wagon-R EV in the market next year. The car has been spotted on multiple occasions during testing. According to media reports, it will be the most economical electric car in the country and it will travel up to 150 km on a single charge. However, no information has been shared by the company about this car yet.