He Seville sent to his shareholders a new call of JExtraordinary Last Sunday, after getting an important victory in the League against Valladolid. The date for the new meeting between the people who hold the titles of the Nervión Club will be on March 27. Yes in 2024 Two extraordinary appointments were held in Sevilla, the 2025 Start strong, after January 10 was celebrated, whose date is usually within the natural year, although the farewell of Jesús Navas (Explanation of the club itself) delayed everything. The steps will be the same as in previous appointments, with the request for the cessation of the current Board of Directors by José María del Nido Benaventewith the only option to have the right to vote through a judicial mandate. Will you get it on this occasion?

As in the previous meetings, the former president thinks that the time has come to resume power, although in private he goes with his feet on the ground, knowing how the courts usually deliberate his request for precautionary measures to be able to vote at the Board, since it is an extreme and very uncommon measure. Anyway, this week he intends to request it with the views placed on the 27th. His argument will not vary too much. Simply, Del Nido has the ordinary board of January 10 as an example Of course, they follow him without letting vote freely, although he could access to do it at some points, due to the seedling that meant that The Americans were freeto retire from voting later.

That blow of effect has apparently braked by the nest itself and its partners. The partners of the company that entitles the actions of the Americans, no matter how Of the Benavente nest. He hopes that there are no new strange movements, although he does not trust fully. He also had to face a movement of Sevilla’s lawyers about their shareholding and the alleged notice that the CSD For someone who controls a package by above 25%.

Of the nest It has moved so that this does not suppose a problem. However, the key is in the hands of Commercial Court. That grant the precautionary measures. There are judicial resolutions that deny the possibility of usurping the right to vote for a private pact of partners. The chips are put back on the board. For the umpteenth time. Sevilla leaders are still calm. They do not believe that nothing changes because to date no judge has been able to activate the precautionary measures so that Of the Benavente nest Vote and does not give the feeling that now nothing is going to change.