Next week a new Resolution of the Commercial Court of Seville accepting or denying the request for precautionary measures by José María del Nido Benaventeformer president of Sevilla and the main opponent of the current Board of Directors, who precisely in the … Wednesday’s day were not in the Andalusian capital and were represented by the club’s lawyers, Lucas Fernández de Bobadilla and Alberto Pérez Solano. Another judicial event between two factions faced and whose end is already known because it has been having the same outcome since the former president began this harassment and demolition against his own son, representative of his shareholding package since the end of 2019, when the governance pact.

A little more than two months have passed since the general meeting of the Shareholders of Sevilla last 10 of enerOy just within two weeks there will be a new chapter of this Serial of the Nervión Club, with the same actors, the same points of the day approved or rejected, the same tension in each intervention and precisely the same final sensation of lost time On both parties, in addition to an amateur who sees how people who should try to make the club more powerful in sports and also get out of the current economic quagmire, simply spend their time to digting their trench with which to counteract the enemy’s attack.

Next week you must know the Mercantile judge’s failure. Other judges have understood in previous situations as excessive the request for precautionary measures for such a matter, although in their writings they understood that they should be allowed to vote, even if they did not grant him that step that he needs so much Of the Benavente nest to exercise the right to vote. An unavoidable step to be able to vote with their actions and that of its partners, being in the air equally what happens with Sevillistas Unidos 2020those known as the Americans, who in January made mutis for the forum after advising a good rejón A del Nido, promoting that the Board of Directors proposed by the current leaders, in that change forced by law at age six, went ahead. «Of the Americans we know many things and we do not know anything. There are still 15 days, waiting for the judicial resolution and seeing what position they adopt, ”said Benavente’s nest at the exit of the city of Justice.

Feeling of exhaustion

From the nest he came out with a very slow tone, away from his usual verbiage and that energy that always gives off even if you feel cornered or without real options to overcome. As if luck were thrown beforehand, without the judge has come to pronounce. In fact, from the club’s lawyers they always launch a caution message, since everything depends finally on a judge’s decision, however tied the answer is carried out. The lawyers of Sevilla, Fernández de Bobadilla and Pérez Solano, the latter as a witness, They presented the minutes of the last Shareholders Board with a subsequent deed on the Private Pact of Governance, which has to be answered until Friday of the Benavente Nido. Once his response is completed, the judge will assess the arguments of one party and another and, above all, if there is a justified cause to impose precautionary measures for which the former president can vote with absolute freedom in the Board.

«I want to remain as optimistic as before entering. I am left with the secretary (Alberto Pérez Solano) He has attested that if I had allowed the vote at the general meeting of January, the current Council would not have been appointed. This proves the illegitimacy of the current Board of Directors, ”he said of the nest. Also knows the lawyer to follow stretching that shareholding and social support by that important group of followers of Sevilla who do not support the current leaders.

In fact, one of the most striking images of this 2025, within the public appearances of Del Nido, has been to be lunch and surrounded by great advisors of the second decade of this century, some of them entered with the former president José Castro, to show their concern about the situation of the entity. Of the nest is still worried. By Sevilla and because it is increasingly difficult to enter as president until Finish a pact that he signed without knowing, apparently, the small print of the document.