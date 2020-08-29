Valencia started yesterday Friday with the right foot his mini stage in San Pedro del Pinatar. Those of Javi Gracia defeated the reinforced Villarreal in a game that both coaches raised as if it were a LaLiga match. Without going any further, in the group che soccer players like Gabriel, Gayà, Guedes or Wass, alleged starters, they played the 90 minutes. And at Villarreal Parejo and Chukwueze they played it all and Gerard Moreno he did not rest until 85 ‘.

With less than 24 hours between one derby and another, Well, at 7:00 p.m. Valencia plays the local derby against Levante, in today’s match Gracia will be almost forced to use more rotations. Because there are 24 footballers who have traveled to Pinatar of which Gracia used 16 yesterday, making five substitutions and with seven footballers who players the whole game.

Levante will not be an easy rival, which comes to the game after the magnificent premiere of De Frutos, but the technician who was aware of the psychological importance of the match against the yellows as it is a direct rival and contains a high emotional content. Therefore, once that duel was won, leaving good sensations, the city derby is a good occasion for footballers like White, Yunnus or Centelles start from the beginning.