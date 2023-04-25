Between the moons of Mars and Earth, the UAE is writing a new chapter in the chapters of historical achievements in the world of space. Today, the eyes of the world are turning to the Emirates, anticipating the announcement of a historic achievement related to the explorer “Rashid”, who is preparing to land on the moon at 8:40 pm, in The “Mare Frigoris” region, specifically the “Atlas Crater” site, which had not been discovered before, to become the first Arab country and the fourth in the world to achieve this achievement.
Concurrently, yesterday evening, Monday, the UAE revealed a series of new data and images of the smaller Martian moon, “Deimos”, which were taken by the three scientific devices of the “Probe of Hope” during its passage to the closest point to the moon, at a distance of only about 100 kilometers, as the data refutes one of the oldest theories that indicate Until “Deimos” is considered an asteroid in its origin that was attracted to the orbit of the Red Planet, and confirms that it is likely to have its origin from Mars and not an asteroid as previously assumed.
The historical value of the two events is evident in that no country in the world has ever achieved two space achievements of this scientific value within approximately 24 hours, and in two places, the closest distance between them is estimated at about 54.6 million km, while the farthest distance is about 401 million km.
The explorer “Rashid” represents a qualitative scientific addition in the field of space sciences, as it aims to study the moon’s soil, study the thermal properties of its surface topography, know the photoelectric effect of its surface, test the ability of materials not to stick to its soil particles, study the mobility of its surface, and develop robotics techniques for systems exploration vehicles.
The explorer “Rashid” will land in an area not tested by previous lunar exploration missions, and therefore the data and images it will provide will be modern, new and of high value, as it was equipped with 3D cameras, a suspension system, advanced sensor and communication systems, an external structure and solar panels to provide it with energy.
On the other hand, the scientific mission of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Probe of Hope” focuses on collecting data and monitoring observations that help study the relationship between the upper and lower layers of the Martian atmosphere, which allows the scientific community to form a comprehensive picture of the Martian climate and atmosphere at different times of the day. And through the seasons of the Martian year.
The national cadres constituted the password for the success of the missions of the “Probe of Hope” and the explorer “Rashid”, as the first arrived on Mars and has been continuing its work successfully for more than two years, thanks to the efforts of about 200 engineers and researchers from the country’s youth, while the world is waiting for a new success story written by the explorer “Rashid”, who It was designed and completed by 100% national hands.
