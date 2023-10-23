BB King arrived late in Spain: during his years of maximum creativity, his albums were simply not published here. Over time, it is true, he became a regular visitor, popularized further by his duets with Raimundo Amador. So we were also able to witness his physical and artistic decline.

The man lived to be 89 years old and, he boasted, played 17,000 concerts in 90 countries (and had other even more staggering numbers). He urges his hat to be taken off to Daniel de Visé, author of BB King, king of the blues (Kultrum Books). More than 600 pages, which even describe and evaluate the fifty albums that he published during his lifetime… and quite a few of his infinite compilations.

De Visé clarifies many questions surrounding the bluesman. He was a roadrunner, whose tours relativize the numbers of, for example, Bob Dylan’s much celebrated Endless Tour: in 1956, he gave 342 performances (and he did not slow down that pace too much when his fame increased, until his fragile health became noticeable) . The motives? Well, an artist blues He did not enjoy large caches. And he was responsible for a large band, apart from a group of children and wives.

Full stop on this matter. Throughout his travels, King compiled a list of desirable brides in different cities. Like any bluesman mythical, he fathered children, a minimum of 15. Or not! De Visé insists that he was sterile, due to various illnesses and—don’t ask—an incident with an angry ram. However, he never underwent paternity tests and always paid support for such an extensive “family.”

There were other financial conditions that pushed him onto the road: his investments did not bear fruit and the Treasury had him in its sights. In addition, he was a gambler, although he finally limited himself to keno, that type of bingo with Chinese origins. Even more amazing was his musical evolution. He was born in the Mississippi Delta, the birthplace of blues deep, defined by predecessors such as John Lee Hooker, Son House, Skip James, Charley Patton, Robert Johnson. But he was a child when he heard Lonnie Johnson’s slate records and the poison of jazz got into him.

Understand: he did not play jazz but he formed his own modest big band. He knew and was blessed by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis. He assumed that he needed his own instrumental voice, capable of complementing his lyrics, to stage the dialogue. As De Visé explains, he “played as he spoke: slowly and deliberately, to avoid his ancient stuttering. ‘I play lazily,’ he once admitted. (…) With each note he extracted from Lucille, his face twisted, grimacing with ecstasy and pain in a kind of visual testimony of the concentration that required him to telegraph to his fingers the sounds he heard in his head “.

He knew the world was unfair to African Americans. In 1943, German prisoners arrived in Mississippi and volunteered to work in the cotton fields; They were paid better than the experienced local collectors. BB had a kind employer but, in 1946, when she crashed the tractor she was driving, she fled to Memphis. She wouldn’t finish running until she settled in Las Vegas. Perfect: Sin City was a good terminus station for a bluesman.

