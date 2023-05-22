The Polish Marciniak was chosen by surprise having already whistled the semi-final between City and Real. This year in the Champions League he managed Inter twice (Barcelona and Porto) and Napoli-Milan. Disputes with Roma and Juve are long gone
A champion semifinal was worth the exception to the rule. Roberto Rosetti, surprisingly, has decided to rely on Szymon Marciniak, who seemed to no longer be in contention after the last designation in Manchester City-Real Madrid last week.
#missed #European #Championship #due #Covid #final #Qatar #referee #Istanbul
Leave a Reply