Olympiacos: Gennaro Gattuso’s name would return to the top of the “red and white” list for the new coach. There are also some Italian hypotheses for Rino’s future, should things not materialize with Olympiacos.

Just on the eve of the return Euroderby of the Champions League in which he himself was the protagonist in 2003, Rino Gattuso approaches a hot bench as regards the derbies…

Olympiacos is in turn returning from an Athens derby won against Panathinaikos, which however served to effectively deliver the title into the hands of AEK Athens, another rival of the Piraeus team, as confirmed by the episode of the referee Massa hit in the locker room after the last derby between red and white and yellow and black.

In Greece, in truth, the rumors about Gattuso, who terminated his contract with Valencia in January this year, are defined by the Athenian media as “coming from Italy”. In recent weeks the rumors concerned Steven Gerrard, but today Italian transfer market experts indicate the former Napoli coach as the main candidate for Olympiacos’ technical leadership for next season. See also Piqué and Shakira: reveal the harsh phrase that would have made the separation explode

Even the Spaniards, after Gattuso’s experience in Valencia, are closely following the evolution of the Italian coach. So much so that it was the Spanish portal Relevo that spoke of “a very specific choice by Olympiacos, to stake everything on Gattuso, Gattuso’s landing could be immediate and not just for next season”. Much will depend on his will, with some Italian clubs that could still give him a chance in Serie A, given that there have recently been rumors of Spezia and Verona.

So Rino at the top of the Olympiacos list? Probably, but being a list, other names are also part of it. Like those of Sergey Rebrov. The Ukrainian wants to return to Europe after coaching Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, Hernán Crespo, Diego Martinez, a Spaniard currently at Huracan, Cesar Peixoto (Portuguese coach of Paços Ferreira) and another Italian like Francesco Farioli, a 34-year-old Tuscan coach currently in Turkey at Alanyaspor, are also on the list. Between Gattuso and Crespo it would be a derby, given that on both fronts the Calabrian and the Argentine were rivals in the double Milanese derby in Europe in 2003… See also 5 things you did not know about Ezequiel Centurión, the archer Gallardo called to be a substitute for Armani

May 14, 2023 (change May 14, 2023 | 1:26 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #derby #Athens #derby #Rino #Gattuso #Olympiacos